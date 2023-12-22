Disposable Drinking Straws Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Household, Food Service, Others) , Types (Below 7 cm, 7-10 cm, 10-15 cm, Above 15 cm) , By " Disposable Drinking Straws Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Disposable Drinking Straws market?



Huhtamaki

Footprint LLC

Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark)

Biopac

Vegware

TIPI Straws

Austraw Pty Ltd

Okstraw

The Blue Straw

PT. Strawland

Tetra Pak

RandM Plastic Products

Transcend Packaging

MPM Marketing Services

Nippon Straw

Canada Brown Eco Products

GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd

B and B Straw Pack

Aleco Straws

Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics YIWU JinDong Paper

The Disposable Drinking Straws Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

A drinking straw is a small pipe that allows its user to more conveniently consume a beverage. A thin tube of paper, plastic (such as polypropylene and polystyrene), or other material is used by placing one end in the mouth and the other in the beverage.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Disposable Drinking Straws market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Disposable Drinking Straws market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Disposable Drinking Straws landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Below 7 cm accounting for of the Disposable Drinking Straws global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Household segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Disposable Drinking Straws include Huhtamaki, Footprint LLC, Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark), Biopac, Vegware, TIPI Straws, Austraw Pty Ltd, Okstraw and The Blue Straw, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Disposable Drinking Straws in 2021.

This report focuses on Disposable Drinking Straws volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Disposable Drinking Straws market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Disposable Drinking Straws Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Disposable Drinking Straws market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Below 7 cm

7-10 cm

10-15 cm Above 15 cm

What are the different "Application of Disposable Drinking Straws market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Household

Food Service Others

Why is Disposable Drinking Straws market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Disposable Drinking Straws market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Disposable Drinking Straws Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions



Disposable Drinking Straws Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Disposable Drinking Straws market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Disposable Drinking Straws industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Disposable Drinking Straws market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Disposable Drinking Straws Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Disposable Drinking Straws Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Disposable Drinking Straws

1.2 Classification of Disposable Drinking Straws by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Disposable Drinking Straws Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Disposable Drinking Straws Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Disposable Drinking Straws Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Disposable Drinking Straws Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Disposable Drinking Straws Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Disposable Drinking Straws Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Disposable Drinking Straws Market Drivers

1.6.2 Disposable Drinking Straws Market Restraints

1.6.3 Disposable Drinking Straws Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Disposable Drinking Straws Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Disposable Drinking Straws Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Disposable Drinking Straws Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Disposable Drinking Straws Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Disposable Drinking Straws Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Disposable Drinking Straws Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Disposable Drinking Straws Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Disposable Drinking Straws New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Disposable Drinking Straws Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Disposable Drinking Straws Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Disposable Drinking Straws Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Disposable Drinking Straws Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Disposable Drinking Straws Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Disposable Drinking Straws Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Disposable Drinking Straws Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Disposable Drinking Straws Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Disposable Drinking Straws Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Disposable Drinking Straws Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Disposable Drinking Straws Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

