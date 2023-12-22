Horehound Supplements Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Drug Stores, Health and Beauty Stores, Online Stores) , Types (Powder, Liquid, Capsules, Syrups) , By " Horehound Supplements Market-2024 " Region

Nutraceutical International

Swanson Health Products

Ricola

Mountain Rose Herbs

Arkopharma Laboratories

Herb Pharm

Bio-Botanica

Carrubba Inc

Herbs for Kids HerbEra LLC

The Horehound Supplements Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Marrubium vulgare (white horehound or common horehound) is a flowering plant in the mint family (Lamiaceae), native to Europe, northern Africa, and southwestern and central Asia. It is also widely naturapzed in many places, including most of North and South America. Horehound Supplement is a type of supplement that is made of horehound materials or horehound extract.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Horehound Supplements market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Horehound Supplements market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Horehound Supplements landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Powder accounting for of the Horehound Supplements global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Drug Stores segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Horehound Supplements include Nutraceutical International, Swanson Health Products, Ricola, Mountain Rose Herbs, Arkopharma Laboratories, Herb Pharm, Bio-Botanica, Carrubba Inc and Herbs for Kids and etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Horehound Supplements in 2021.

This report focuses on Horehound Supplements volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Horehound Supplements market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Horehound Supplements Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Horehound Supplements market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Powder

Liquid

Capsules Syrups

What are the different "Application of Horehound Supplements market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Drug Stores

Health and Beauty Stores Online Stores

Why is Horehound Supplements market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Horehound Supplements market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Horehound Supplements Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Horehound Supplements

1.2 Classification of Horehound Supplements by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Horehound Supplements Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Horehound Supplements Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Horehound Supplements Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Horehound Supplements Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Horehound Supplements Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Horehound Supplements Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Horehound Supplements Market Drivers

1.6.2 Horehound Supplements Market Restraints

1.6.3 Horehound Supplements Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Horehound Supplements Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Horehound Supplements Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Horehound Supplements Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Horehound Supplements Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Horehound Supplements Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Horehound Supplements Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Horehound Supplements Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Horehound Supplements New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Horehound Supplements Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Horehound Supplements Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Horehound Supplements Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Horehound Supplements Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Horehound Supplements Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Horehound Supplements Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Horehound Supplements Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Horehound Supplements Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Horehound Supplements Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Horehound Supplements Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Horehound Supplements Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

