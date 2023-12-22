Kitchen Benchtop Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Cosentino Group

Caesarstone

Hanwha LandC

Compac

Vicostone

DowDupont

LG Hausys

Cambria

Santa Margherita

Quartz Master

SEIEFFE

Quarella

Samsung Radianz

Technistone

QuartzForm

CR Lawrence

POLYSTONE (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd

Stone Italiana

Granitifiandre

Equs

Diresco

Belenco

QuantumQuartz

Pental

Sage Surfaces (Allen+Roth)

Zhongxun

Sinostone

Bitto(Dongguan)

Overland Ceramics Co., Ltd Foshan Uviistone Quartz Building Material

The Kitchen Benchtop Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Kitchen Benchtop is made from either a natural slab that has been popshed or engineered quartz composite. Pure, natural slabs are very expensive and are therefore quite uncommon as countertops. The engineered type is made of 93 to 97 percent ground quartz combined with resins, binders and pigments. This combination is poured into molds and allowed to harden, then finished into the shape and style desired. This type of counter is much more affordable and common than the natural slab.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Kitchen Benchtop market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Kitchen Benchtop market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Kitchen Benchtop landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Press Molding accounting for of the Kitchen Benchtop global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Residential segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Kitchen Benchtop include Cosentino Group, Caesarstone, Hanwha LandC, Compac, Vicostone, DowDupont, LG Hausys, Cambria and Santa Margherita, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Kitchen Benchtop in 2021.

This report focuses on Kitchen Benchtop volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Kitchen Benchtop market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Kitchen Benchtop Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Press Molding Casting Molding

Residential Commercial

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Kitchen Benchtop Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Kitchen Benchtop

1.2 Classification of Kitchen Benchtop by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Kitchen Benchtop Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Kitchen Benchtop Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Kitchen Benchtop Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Kitchen Benchtop Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Kitchen Benchtop Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Kitchen Benchtop Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Kitchen Benchtop Market Drivers

1.6.2 Kitchen Benchtop Market Restraints

1.6.3 Kitchen Benchtop Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Kitchen Benchtop Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Kitchen Benchtop Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Kitchen Benchtop Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Kitchen Benchtop Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Kitchen Benchtop Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Kitchen Benchtop Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Kitchen Benchtop Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Kitchen Benchtop New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Kitchen Benchtop Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Kitchen Benchtop Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Kitchen Benchtop Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Kitchen Benchtop Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Kitchen Benchtop Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Kitchen Benchtop Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Kitchen Benchtop Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Kitchen Benchtop Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Kitchen Benchtop Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Kitchen Benchtop Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Kitchen Benchtop Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

