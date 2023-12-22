Point-Of-Sale (POS) Machines Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Retail and Consumer Goods, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others) , Types (Fixed POS Terminals, Mobile POS Terminals, Pocket POS Terminals, POS GPS/GPRS Terminals) , By " Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines Market-2024 " Region

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market?



Ingenico

Verifone

PAX Technology

Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology

SZZT Electronics

BBPOS

Centerm

NEWPOS

Newland Payment Technology

Aures Group

Castles Technology

Cybernet Manufacturing

Posiflex Technology

EJETONResearch Methodology

Mitsubishi Electric

Sharp

Toshiba

BOE VARITRONIX

AU Optronics Phoenix Display International

The Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market size is estimated to be worth USD 9102 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 24990 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Fixed POS Terminals accounting for of the Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Retail and Consumer Goods segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines include Ingenico, Verifone, PAX Technology, Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology, SZZT Electronics, BBPOS, Centerm, NEWPOS and Newland Payment Technology, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines in 2021.

This report focuses on Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Fixed POS Terminals

Mobile POS Terminals

Pocket POS Terminals POS GPS/GPRS Terminals

What are the different "Application of Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Retail and Consumer Goods

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Healthcare Others

Why is Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market 2024 Important?

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions



Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Point-of-Sale (POS) Machines Industry”.

