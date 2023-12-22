Athletic Swimwear Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Men, Women, Kids) , Types (Nylon, Polyester, Othe) , By " Athletic Swimwear Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

Pentland Group

Arena

Diana Sport

Hosa

Zoke

Dolfin Swimwear

Derong Group

FEW

Wacoal

Yingfa

TNZI

Sanqi International

Gottex

American Apparel

Seafolly Aimer

The Athletic Swimwear Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Swimwear is clothing used by individuals during swimming and for various other sports activities such as water sports, water skiing, surfing, and sunbathing.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Athletic Swimwear market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Athletic Swimwear market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Athletic Swimwear landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Nylon accounting for of the Athletic Swimwear global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Men segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Athletic Swimwear include Pentland Group, Arena, Diana Sport, Hosa, Zoke, Dolfin Swimwear, Derong Group, FEW and Wacoal, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Athletic Swimwear in 2021.

This report focuses on Athletic Swimwear volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Athletic Swimwear market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Athletic Swimwear Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Nylon

Polyester Othe

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Men

Women Kids

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Athletic Swimwear Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Athletic Swimwear market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Athletic Swimwear industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Athletic Swimwear market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Athletic Swimwear Industry”.

Detailed TOC of Global Athletic Swimwear Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Athletic Swimwear

1.2 Classification of Athletic Swimwear by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Athletic Swimwear Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Athletic Swimwear Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Athletic Swimwear Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Athletic Swimwear Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Athletic Swimwear Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Athletic Swimwear Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Athletic Swimwear Market Drivers

1.6.2 Athletic Swimwear Market Restraints

1.6.3 Athletic Swimwear Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Athletic Swimwear Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Athletic Swimwear Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Athletic Swimwear Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Athletic Swimwear Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Athletic Swimwear Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Athletic Swimwear Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Athletic Swimwear Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Athletic Swimwear New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Athletic Swimwear Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Athletic Swimwear Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Athletic Swimwear Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Athletic Swimwear Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Athletic Swimwear Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Athletic Swimwear Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Athletic Swimwear Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Athletic Swimwear Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Athletic Swimwear Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Athletic Swimwear Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Athletic Swimwear Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

