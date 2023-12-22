Fireplace Mantels Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Living Room, Family Room, Kitchen, Home Office, Bedroom, Others) , Types (Stone Mantel, Metal Mantel, Wooden Mantel, Others) , By " Fireplace Mantels Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

Acquisitions

Acrila

Prestige

Chesneys

Heat and Glo

Kratki

Decormarmi

Jolly Mec

Piazzetta

Pietre Santafiora

Quadra-Fire

Amantii

Midea Group

Palazzetti Lelio

Solus Decor ThermoCet

The Fireplace Mantels Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

The fireplace mantel originated in medieval times as a hood that projected over a fire grate to catch the smoke.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fireplace Mantels market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Fireplace Mantels market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Fireplace Mantels landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Stone Mantel accounting for of the Fireplace Mantels global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While pving Room segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Fireplace Mantels include Acquisitions, Acrila, Prestige, Chesneys, Heat and Glo, Kratki, Decormarmi, Jolly Mec and Piazzetta, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Fireplace Mantels in 2021.

This report focuses on Fireplace Mantels volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fireplace Mantels market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Fireplace Mantels Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Stone Mantel

Metal Mantel

Wooden Mantel Others

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Living Room

Family Room

Kitchen

Home Office

Bedroom Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Fireplace Mantels Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Fireplace Mantels market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Fireplace Mantels industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Fireplace Mantels market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Fireplace Mantels Industry”.

