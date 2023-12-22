Wireless &Amp; Bluetooth Speakers Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Sonos

JBL

Sony

Samsung

UE Boom

Bose

Bowers and Wilkins

Flare

Tribit

Denon

IKEA

Marshall

Soundcast

Edifier Ultimate Ears

The Wireless and Bluetooth Speakers Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Wireless speakers are loudspeakers which receive audio signals using radio frequency (RF) waves rather than over audio cables is a wireless technology standard for exchanging data between fixed and mobile devices over short distances using short-wavelength UHF radio waves in the industrial, scientific and medical radio bands, from 2.400 to 2.485 GHz, and building personal area networks (PANs).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Wireless and Bluetooth Speakers market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Wireless and Bluetooth Speakers market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Wireless and Bluetooth Speakers landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Battery-powered Speakers accounting for of the Wireless and Bluetooth Speakers global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Wireless and Bluetooth Speakers include Sonos, JBL, Sony, Samsung, UE Boom, Bose, Bowers and Wilkins, Flare and Tribit, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Wireless and Bluetooth Speakers in 2021.

This report focuses on Wireless and Bluetooth Speakers volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wireless and Bluetooth Speakers market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Wireless and Bluetooth Speakers Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



What are the different“Types of Wireless and Bluetooth Speakers market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Battery-powered Speakers

Rechargeable Speakers Others

What are the different "Application of Wireless and Bluetooth Speakers market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online Sales Others

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Wireless and Bluetooth Speakers market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

