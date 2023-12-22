Board Games Market Size Report Till 2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

End User (Fantasy, Warfare, Survival, Adventure) , Types (RPGs, Card, Dice games, Tabletop board games) , By " Board Games Market-2024 " Region and Gain valuable insights from this Exclusive Data Report, Exploratory, Descriptive, Causal Research which provides qualitative and quantitative perspectives on SWOT and PESTLE analysis.

What factors contribute to the dominance or prominence of a manufacturer in the Board Games market?



AsmodÃ©e Editions

Goliath B.V.

Hasbro Ravensburger

Get a Sample PDF of report -

The Board Games Market Shown: Exploring the Key Aspects and Insights

Playing cards are very popular and common products known by every age of person from child to adults. These are flat, rectangular pieces of layered pasteboard typically used for playing a variety of games of skill or chance. Board games alternatively known as tabletop games are played using a board where pieces or counters are places and moved over the board. They also include cards and dice games.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Board Games market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Board Games market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Board Games landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

RPGs accounting for of the Board Games global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Fantasy segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Board Games include AsmodÃ©e Editions, Gopath B.V., Hasbro and Ravensburger, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Board Games in 2021.

This report focuses on Board Games volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Board Games market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Board Games Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.



Get a Sample Copy of the Board Games Report 2024

What are the different“Types of Board Games market”?

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



RPGs

Card

Dice games Tabletop board games

What are the different "Application of Board Games market”?

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



Fantasy

Warfare

Survival Adventure

Why is Board Games market 2024 Important?

- Overall, Board Games market in 2024 is essential for businesses to understand the market landscape, identify growth opportunities (strategies, services, customer base), mitigate risks (economic factors, impact business, minimize risks), Insight into Market Trends (latest trends, developments, consumer preferences, emerging technologies, dynamics, top competitive) make informed decisions, and achieve sustainable growth in a competitive business environment. Strategic Decision-Making (data-driven insights, pricing strategies, customer satisfaction, competitive advantage), Validate Business Plans (long-term success of the business). Ask for a Sample Report

How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation in the Board Games market?



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at -

This Board Games Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions



How is Board Games market research conducted?

What are the key steps involved in conducting Board Games market research?

What are the sources of data used in Board Games market research?

How do you analyze Board Games market research data?

What are the benefits of Board Games market research for businesses?

How can Board Games market research help in identifying target customers?

What role does Board Games market research play in product development?

How can Board Games market research assist in understanding competitor analysis?

What are the limitations of Board Games market?

How does market research contribute to making informed business decisions?

What is the difference between primary and secondary market?

How can Board Games market research help in assessing customer satisfaction?

What are the latest trends and technologies in Board Games market?

What are the ethical considerations in conducting Board Games market research?

How can Board Games market help in pricing strategies? What is the future outlook for Board Games market research?

Board Games Market Post-Covid-19 Analysis: Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunities Revealed

Discover the direct and indirect impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Board Games market in our comprehensive analysis. This report provides insights into the market size, trends, and growth prospects for the“Board Games industry”, segmented by type, application, and customer sector. We examine the market landscape before and after the pandemic, evaluating the key factors influencing its development. Additionally, a PESTEL analysis highlights the significant influencers and entry barriers within the industry.

Our expert research analysts are available to provide customized details for your specific report, including region-specific data, application-specific insights, or any statistical information you require. Furthermore, we are committed to incorporating your own data to ensure a comprehensive and tailored market research experience.

Stay informed and gain a competitive edge with our in-depth analysis of the“Board Games market post-Covid-19”.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this“Board Games Industry”.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT THIS MARKET - REQUEST SAMPLE

Detailed TOC of Global Board Games Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Board Games

1.2 Classification of Board Games by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Board Games Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Board Games Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Board Games Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Board Games Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Board Games Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Board Games Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Board Games Market Drivers

1.6.2 Board Games Market Restraints

1.6.3 Board Games Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Board Games Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Board Games Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Board Games Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Board Games Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Board Games Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Board Games Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Board Games Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Board Games New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Board Games Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Board Games Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Board Games Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Board Games Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Board Games Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Board Games Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Board Games Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Board Games Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Board Games Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Board Games Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Board Games Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a single-user license) -

Contact Us:

Market Growth Reports

Email : ...

Web:

Phone : US +(1) 424 253 0946 / UK +(44) 203 239 8187