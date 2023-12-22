Air Filtration Media Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

3M

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

AIM Nonwovens and Interiors

Air filters

Berry

Cabot Corporation

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Clean and Science

Donaldson company

Elta Group

HandV

HVDS Johns Manville

Air Filtration Media is a filter material, which removes and epminates the dust particles, pollutants, and other particulate matters. These air filter media are made up of variety of materials such as non-woven polyester, glass fiber, activated carbon, and other materials.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Air Filtration Media market size is estimated to be worth USD 3094.3 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3878.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Air Filtration Media market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe Air Filtration Media landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

Spunbond accounting for of the Air Filtration Media global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While HVAC segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Air Filtration Media include 3M, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, AIM Nonwovens and Interiors, Air filters, Berry, Cabot Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Clean and Science and Donaldson company, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Air Filtration Media in 2021.

This report focuses on Air Filtration Media volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Air Filtration Media market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Air Filtration Media Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation.



Types of Air Filtration Media market

Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category



Spunbond

Needlefelt

Wet laid

Melt blown Others

Application of Air Filtration Media market

End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users



HVAC

Air purifier

Face mask

APC

Industrial manufacturing

Transportation Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Detailed TOC of Global Air Filtration Media Market Research Report, 2024-2031

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Air Filtration Media

1.2 Classification of Air Filtration Media by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“Air Filtration Media Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global Air Filtration Media Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global Air Filtration Media Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Air Filtration Media Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global Air Filtration Media Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Air Filtration Media Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Air Filtration Media Market Drivers

1.6.2 Air Filtration Media Market Restraints

1.6.3 Air Filtration Media Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Air Filtration Media Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Air Filtration Media Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Air Filtration Media Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Air Filtration Media Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 Air Filtration Media Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Air Filtration Media Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Air Filtration Media Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Air Filtration Media New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“Air Filtration Media Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global Air Filtration Media Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Air Filtration Media Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global Air Filtration Media Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Air Filtration Media Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 Air Filtration Media Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 Air Filtration Media Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Air Filtration Media Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States Air Filtration Media Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“Air Filtration Media Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico Air Filtration Media Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

