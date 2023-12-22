               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Notice Convening Annual General Meeting


12/22/2023 4:31:20 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Thursday, 25 January 2024 at 4:30 p.m. at Det Musiske Hus, Rådhusallé 98, Frederikshavn, Denmark

Attachments

  • Company Announcement no 15 - 2023
  • Appendix 1 Renumeration Report 2022_23
  • Appendix 2 Renumeration Policy
  • Appendix 3 Background information on members of the board of Directors

MENAFN22122023004107003653ID1107646226

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search