Cheese Consumption In The United States: Market Trends & Pandemic-Driven Shifts

Discover the latest insights and future opportunities in the cheese market with the newly launched "Cheese: US Market Trends & Opportunities, 2nd Edition" report.
This comprehensive report provides extensive data analysis, including numerical survey data showcasing consumer demographics, psychographics, historical value, and volume trends from 2017 through 2022. It also offers forecasts from 2024 through 2028, shedding light on expected sales, dairy product shipments, and cheese production numbers.
Delving deep into the shifts in consumer perception and behavior, the report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 and inflation trends on the food and beverage market, supported by dozens of tables illustrating survey data and marketing photographs.
The report's primary research includes ongoing national online consumer polls and survey data from MRI-Simmons, offering valuable insights into U.S. adult consumers' attitudes, food preferences, and household cheese usage trends. Moreover, it incorporates analysis from the 2022 and 2023 Food & Health Surveys conducted by the International Food Information Council, focusing on consumer food purchase decisions, diet choices, and perceptions of health benefits in foods.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: Executive Summary
Recent Trends in Cheese Sales Health and Diet Trends Affecting the Cheese Market Key Consumer Trends Scope
CHAPTER 2: Recent Historical Trends: Pandemic to Inflation Era
Impact of Online Grocery Shopping during the Pandemic Shifts in Dining Out and Increased Use of Food Delivery Options Snacking and Healthy Eating Habits Consumer Concerns and Effects of the Pandemic on Work Habits Rising Prices and Food Shortages: Consumer Responses
CHAPTER 3: Overview and Market Trends
Food Allergies, Plant-Based Trends, and Dairy Consumption Patterns Animal Welfare and Environmental Issues Surrounding Dairy Snacking and "Better-for-You" Trends Nutrient and Ingredient Preferences among Consumers Mindful and Intuitive Eating Practices
CHAPTER 4: Cheese Market Size and Forecast
Retail Sales Outlook and Production Trends Key Opportunities and Competitive Products in the Cheese Market
CHAPTER 5: Cheese Consumption Trends
Natural or Imported Cheese Usage Patterns Consumption Trends of Cream Cheese and Grated Cheese Lunch or Snack Combinations/Kits Containing Cheese
CHAPTER 6 & 7: Consumer Demographics and Psychographics
Special Eating Restrictions or Preferences Levels of Stress, Attitudes on Food & Nutrition, and Insights on Sustainability and Packaging
