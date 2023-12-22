AI In The Classroom : Outlook, Opportunities And Ongoing Concerns - New Forms Of Generative AI Specifically Geared For Education

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI In the Classroom 2023-2024: Promises and Perils" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Artificial Intelligence is on the rise in education and educational technology companies along with educational publishers are meeting the demand. The analyst looked into the rise in AI in education in its report AI In the Classroom 2023-2024: Promises and Perils. The report found that the AI in education market is estimated to grow from $3.68 billion in 2023 to $173.39 billion by 2033.
This report focuses primarily on the development and use of generative large language model (LLM) AIs - like ChatGPT, Bard, and Microsoft Bing Chat with AI - in schools, both for learning and administrative tasks. Simpler, rule-based algorithmic AIs (for tasks like adaptive learning) have been integrated into educational products and platforms for many years.
While there is a great deal of emerging activity in AI-created images and videos, this report will largely focus on text that is generated by LLMs for use in classrooms - primarily K-12, though relevant publishers and products directed toward higher education are noted.
This comprehensive study of AI in the classroom lays out the critical issues, trends, practices, and guidance for legacy educational publishers, edtech companies, AI educational startups, and other providers of generative AI teaching materials. This includes ways to position for success in responding to the complex, fast moving changes in education.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2033
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $3.68 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
| $173.39 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 47.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
AI in the Classroom: The Current Landscape
Education's Initial Response: Get the Pitchforks Is AI in the Classroom Really New? What is the current view on the promise of AI For Teachers The Major Challenges and Cautions Beyond the Classroom: The Big Picture
What Do Teachers and Students Want and Need from AI
The Current Landscape Beyond the Pros and Cons Teachers Do Need Help What About the Students?
Best Practices for Publishers of AI Learning Products
The Basics: For All Classroom Products Designing The Product An Educational Publisher's Perspective on AI Internal AI Efficiencies
Directory and Profiles of AI Enabled Classroom Products and Companies
Directory of AI-Enabled Classroom Products: Edtech companies, startups, and major publishers Savvas Learning Company: Discovery Education: Renaissance Learning: AI-Enabled Education Company Product and Strategy Snapshots
Anthology (Boca Raton, FL) Cambium Learning Group (Dallas, TX) Cengage (Boston, MA) Discovery Education (Charlotte, NC) Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Boston, MA) Kahoot! (Oslo, Norway) Knewton Alta (Wiley) McGraw Hill Pearson PowerSchool Savvas Learning Company Scholastic
Funding and Investment for AI Enabled Products
Some Background A One-on-One Interview with Reach Capital's Jennifer Carolan
Public Policy, Guidance, and Ethics
AI Threats Beyond Education US Federal Regulations EU Regulations Guidance
Outlook, Opportunities, and Ongoing Concerns
Data Privacy Regulations Teacher Training Student Use of Generative AI for Research and Writing Increasing Reliance on Predictive Analytics New Forms of Generative AI Specifically Geared for Education Looking to the Future:
