AI In The Classroom : Outlook, Opportunities And Ongoing Concerns - New Forms Of Generative AI Specifically Geared For Education

Artificial Intelligence is on the rise in education and educational technology companies along with educational publishers are meeting the demand. The analyst looked into the rise in AI in education in its report AI In the Classroom 2023-2024: Promises and Perils. The report found that the AI in education market is estimated to grow from $3.68 billion in 2023 to $173.39 billion by 2033.

This report focuses primarily on the development and use of generative large language model (LLM) AIs - like ChatGPT, Bard, and Microsoft Bing Chat with AI - in schools, both for learning and administrative tasks. Simpler, rule-based algorithmic AIs (for tasks like adaptive learning) have been integrated into educational products and platforms for many years.

While there is a great deal of emerging activity in AI-created images and videos, this report will largely focus on text that is generated by LLMs for use in classrooms - primarily K-12, though relevant publishers and products directed toward higher education are noted.

This comprehensive study of AI in the classroom lays out the critical issues, trends, practices, and guidance for legacy educational publishers, edtech companies, AI educational startups, and other providers of generative AI teaching materials. This includes ways to position for success in responding to the complex, fast moving changes in education.

Key Attributes:

