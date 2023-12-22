Qtox Creates Awareness For #Smokefree2024 Supporting FIT India Movement With Quit Smoking Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- "Smoke-Free 2024 " Launched by Qtox

A Fresh Start for Health and Harmony

Family disputes arising from smoking can have a detrimental impact on everyone involved. Children suffer due to passive smoking, and smokers face serious health hazards such as lung cancer. Wives often find themselves nagging their husbands to quit this harmful habit, creating tension within the family.

Thankfully, a solution has emerged in the form of Qtox. This innovative program has transformed the dynamic within families by providing much-needed support to smokers. Rather than criticizing, wives now encourage their husbands to quit with the help of Qtox. As shared by Rashesh Patel, CEO – Qtox Wellness Pvt. Ltd. ,“Qtox has organized an awareness campaign for Smokefree 2024 among corporates, offering assistance to smokers and explaining the program. Even non-smokers have encouraged this initiative and shared it with their friends, relatives, and colleagues. This shift in approach has been made possible by Qtox.”

Further added by Mayur Patel, Director,“Smoke-Free 2024 is a comprehensive program aimed at addressing the challenges that smokers face in their journey to quit smoking. By focusing on holistic well-being and personalized support, Qtox is committed to help individuals achieve a smoke-free lifestyle . Qtox provides counseling, FDA-approved medication, and nutraceuticals along with handholding support from their deaddiction coach.”

Qtox is also excited about the numerous enrollments across the country and is confident in their methodical approach, which includes a money-back guarantee. Moreover, they have announced an Amazon gift voucher worth Rs. 1000 and a quit smoking certificate for participants upon completion of the 12-week program as part of the felicitation.

Through "Smoke-Free 2024", Qtox aims to create a positive and supportive environment for individuals and their families as they embark on this transformative journey towards better health and harmony. As healthy family leads to a healthy country. Qtox strives to contribute in Fit India Movement.

By empowering smokers and their loved ones with the tools and knowledge needed to make a lasting change, Qtox is dedicated to fostering a culture of wellness and well-being. For more information about "Smoke-Free 2024" and Qtox's innovative approach to smoking cessation, please contact us. Call now at 91640 64000 or visit .

