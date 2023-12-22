Big Ticket's December Delight - Your Chance To Become A Millionaire

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 11:59 AM

Get ready for the double treat and mark your calendars for the December 31, starting at 10 am, where the Dh1 million electronic draw kicks off at 10 am, followed by the Dh20 million draw at 2 pm.

Imagine the thrill of starting the new year as a millionaire. With the chance to walk away with a guaranteed Dh20 million, every ticket purchase is a ticket to potentially life-changing fortunes. But the excitement doesn't stop there - all Big Ticket customers automatically enter the weekly electronic draw, with a phenomenal Dh1 million prize awaiting one lucky winner each week.

Adding to the anticipation are multiple opportunities to win additional prizes. The second prize, a generous Dh100,000, sets the stage for a series of equally enticing rewards, ensuring an abundance of chances to win big. Stay in the loop with the latest news and updates about the live draw on December 31 by visiting Big Ticket's vibrant social media pages.

Make your dreams come true

For those with dreams of owning a luxurious BMW 430I and Range Rover Velar, purchasing Dream Car tickets provides the golden opportunity. The draw for these extravagant prizes takes place on December 31. Priced at Dh150, each Dream Car ticket opens the door to a world of possibilities. And here's a bonus - double the excitement by receiving a free ticket with the purchase of two.

Getting your hands on these golden tickets is a breeze. Secure them online through the user-friendly Big Ticket website or make a visit to the in-store counters located at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport. Follow Big Ticket's social media for the most recent updates and news on upcoming draws.

The weekly e-draws for December Millionaires are as follows:

. Promotion 3: December 18 to 24, E-draw Date - December 25

. Promotion 4: December 25 to 30, E-draw Date - December 31

Don't let this chance slip through your fingers. Make December extraordinary by tuning in to Big Ticket's official YouTube channel and new Facebook page on December 31 at 2 pm for the live draw and the grand reveal of the December Millionaires.

Remember, all Big Ticket raffle tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

Follow Big Ticket on: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Contact Big Ticket: Email: ... - Phone: 02 2019 244