               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Indian Rupee Rises 2 Paise Against UAE Dirham In Early Trade


12/22/2023 4:29:07 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The rupee rose 2 paise to 83.25 against the US dollar (22.68 against UAE dirham) in early trade on Friday, tracking lower greenback on the back of easing US bond yield.

However, muted trend in domestic equity markets, unabated outflow of foreign funds and increased volatility in crude oil prices triggered by geopolitical situation put pressure on the Indian currency, forex traders said.

[Editor's Note: For real-time forex rates, click on the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here .]

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.25 against the greenback, 2 paise higher from its previous close.

ALSO READ:

  • India overhauls criminal code since British colonial era
  • India: 3 dead, 300 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kerala

MENAFN22122023000049011007ID1107646205

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search