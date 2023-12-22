Indian Rupee Rises 2 Paise Against UAE Dirham In Early Trade

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The rupee rose 2 paise to 83.25 against the US dollar (22.68 against UAE dirham) in early trade on Friday, tracking lower greenback on the back of easing US bond yield.
However, muted trend in domestic equity markets, unabated outflow of foreign funds and increased volatility in crude oil prices triggered by geopolitical situation put pressure on the Indian currency, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.25 against the greenback, 2 paise higher from its previous close.
