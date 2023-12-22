India Extends Import Duty Reduction For Edible Oils To March 2025

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) India will allow the import of edible oils at lower import tax rates until March 2025, according to a government order seen by Reuters on Friday, as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oil moves to keep a lid on local prices.
The lower import duty structure on crude palm oil, crude sunflower oil and crude soyoil was originally set to expire in March 2024. However, as per the order, refiners can now continue to import at lower duties until March 2025.
ALSO READ:
India overhauls criminal code since British colonial era
Indian rupee rises 2 paise against UAE dirham in early trade
MENAFN22122023000049011007ID1107646204
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.