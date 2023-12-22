Industrial Production Index Down By 6 Percent Yoy In Oct

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Industrial Production index (IPI), October 2023 reached 93.1 points decreased by 9.3 percent compared to the previous month (September 2023), and decreased by 6.0 percent, when compared to the corresponding month in 2022 according to the official data by Planning and Statistics Authority.

The industrial production index for October 2023 is calculated using 2018 as a base year. By changing the base year, the relative weight of main economic sectors under this indicator are changed also, therefore“Mining and quarrying” 82.46 percent,“Manufacturing” 15.85 percent,“Electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply” 1.16 percent,“Water supply” 0.53 percent. This indicator is a short-term quantitative index that measures the changes in the volume of productions of a selected basket of industrial products over a given period with respect to that in a chosen period called the base period, it studies and analysis the economic level of the state, and the growth of various industrial sectors in economy index details.

“Mining”: The index of this sector showed a decrease by 11.1 percent compared to the previous month (September 2023), due to the decrease in the quantities of“crude oil petroleum and natural gas” with the same percentage, while“Other mining and quarrying” increased by 1.9 percent.

“Manufacturing”: The index of this sector showed an increase by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month (September 2023), The groups showed an increase include:“Manufacture of Cement and other non-metallic mineral products” by 4.3 percent, followed by“Printing and reproduction of recorded media by 3.2 percent, and“Manufacture of refined petroleum products” by 2.8 percent.