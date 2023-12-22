Moi Event Highlights Rehabilitation, Rights Of Prisoners

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The GCC Unified Inmates' Week 2023 was inaugurated by the Ministry of Interior (MoI) yesterday at the Mall of Qatar.

The four-day annual event, which is organised simultaneously in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, is being held under the theme“Let Us Give Them Hope and Work”.

The event was opened by Assistant Director of Public Security, Major General Mohammed Jassim Al Sulaiti in the presence of representatives from various participating organisations, including the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, the Ministry of Sports and Youth, and the Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS).

The event encompasses an exhibition that showcases the involvement of government agencies and civil society organisations in the reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners, as well as the provision of support and assistance to their families. It also features numerous awareness messages aimed at promoting a conscious culture, embracing and integrating released inmates back into society through aftercare.

Brigadier General Nasser Mohammed Al Sayed, Director of the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department, emphasised that the GCC Unified Inmates' Week seeks to uphold the rights of prisoners, highlight the efforts undertaken by the department, and shed light on this particular segment of society.



Assistant Director of Public Security, Major General Mohammed Jassim Al Sulaiti touring an exhibition held as part of the GCC Unified Inmates' Week activities yesterday.

He stressed the significance of such events in fostering community partnership, staying abreast of the latest developments and modern approaches in dealing with inmates, supporting their families, and advancing the development of penal and correctional institutions to align with global progress in this field.

He said the occasion serves as a valuable annual platform to showcase the various rehabilitative, correctional, and educational programmes offered by the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department to inmates.

The ultimate goal is to provide them with the necessary tools and support to lead a respectable life upon their release. He highlighted MoI's unwavering commitment, through the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department, to spare no effort in rehabilitating, reforming, and caring for inmates in penal institutions. In pursuit of this objective, the department has forged strong partnerships and collaborations with numerous institutions, organisations, and ministries within the country.

Brigadier General Al Sayed specifically mentioned the cooperation agreement with the Community College of Qatar , which allows inmates to pursue university education at the college. Additionally, a collaboration agreement with the QRCS has been established to ensure humane, scientific, and technical care and rehabilitation of inmates in penal and correctional institutions. These partnerships have yielded remarkable results. Furthermore, the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department, in collaboration with the QRCS and Qatar Technical School, has held professional training programmes for inmates in welding and electrical work. These training workshops, held within the institution, have provided a platform for inmates to showcase their creativity. The Katara Cultural Village has recognised their artistic and craft skills through the“Athar of the penal and correctional institution inmates” Exhibition, which aims to rehabilitate inmates and equip them with artistic and vocational skills in their respective environments.

Al Sayed stressed the department's commitment to motivating inmates to acquire different skills and crafts that they can benefit from after completing their sentences. Additionally, the department offers a range of rehabilitative, cultural, and educational programmes.

During the GCC Unified Inmates' Week activities, the department aims to send messages to all segments of society, emphasising the importance of supporting released inmates and their families. The goal is to reduce the negative perception towards this group and bridge the gap between them and society.

Furthermore, the Director highlighted the department's dedication to recognising the role of its partners from various state institutions in caring for, rehabilitating, and reforming inmates. This role extends beyond the inmates themselves and includes their families. The department coordinates with relevant authorities to provide necessary assistance and ensure a decent life for both inmates and their families.