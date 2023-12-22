Qatar Hosts Meeting Of GASERC Board Of Trustees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Board of Trustees of the Gulf Arab States Educational Research Centre (GASERC) held its 37th meeting in Doha to discuss several topics related to the centre's activities and programmes.

In his opening speech, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi praised the important role played by the GASERC, in examining the educational reality and developing educational policies in the member states of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, to cope with the latest educational trends in the world, as well as encouraging the transfer and exchange of educational experiences between member states.

For his part, Director of GASERC Dr. Mohammed Al Sharija, congratulated the State of Qatar's leadership, government, and people on Qatar National Day. He Affirmed that GASERC is moving forward with plans to develop and modernize its institutional structure, and to support it with human resources capable of bringing about a qualitative transformation in performance.

The GASERC members discussed the reports that were presented on the meeting's agenda, and presented their proposals regarding enriching the work in the Centre's programmes, developing the mechanism for their implementation, and maximizing the benefit from their outcomes. They proposed some topics that should be focused on in the Centre's future programmes, including risk management in education, preparing a policy framework for the use of artificial intelligence in education, instilling a culture of academic integrity among school students, and training specialists in member states in the field of curriculum development and educational policy making. They also recommended encouraging teachers to prepare procedural research at the school level and establishing an award at the level of member states on this topic.

Relatedly, the Council reviewed several items and reports on activities and events outside the Center's plan.

The meeting's agenda included several topics, including following up on the implementation of the recommendations of the thirty-sixth session of the Council, and reviewing a report on the progress of work in implementing the Center's 22 programmes for the financial session 2023 and 2024.

Based in Kuwait, GASERC is a specialized body under the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States. It aims to contribute to the development of the scientific research, measurement and educational evaluation movement in the Bureau's member states.