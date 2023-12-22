IIS Marks Qatar National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ideal Indian School enthusiastically marked Qatar National Day with a series of activities showcasing its patronage in this great nation.

The students actively participated in chat shows, poster designing, bulletin board displays and an exhibition on Qatar Culture.

In his keynote address, Principal Shaik Shamim Saheb extended heartfelt congratulations to the rulers and citizens of Qatar on the National Day. He praised the visionary leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamed Al Thani, and commended the contributions of Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and the Qatar Government in shaping a modern and progressive state.

The Principal emphasised how these efforts have fulfilled the aspirations and hopes of the people, fostering further development, progress, and prosperity.

Additionally, he emphasised that the National Day celebrations serve as a unifying force within the school, promoting Qatari pride and nurturing a sense of national identity among the students.