Justice Minister Chairs Attorneys' Admission Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Attorneys' Admission Committee convened yesterday under the chairmanship of Minister of Justice H E Masoud bin Mohammed Al Amri at its permanent premises at the Ministry of Justice to consider the topics on its agenda, including the swearing-in of five new lawyers before the committee, the applications submitted for enrolling five of the corresponding business owners on the lists of practicing lawyers. The committee also considered the applications submitted by a number of new lawyers whose training period has ended, held a meeting with several applicants for practicing the profession, and approved the applications of various under-training lawyers.

The committee also reviewed requests to transfer the registration of three lawyers to the registration of practicing lawyers before the Court of Cassation. The committee also discussed a number of regulatory and administrative topics related to the law profession, including the minutes of subcommittees, and appropriate decisions were taken regarding them.