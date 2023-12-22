DFC Unveils 'Festival Balloon' At The Village

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is thrilled to announce the grand arrival of its Festival Balloon at The Village, the mall's captivating new outdoor extension. From December 19 to December 30, Doha Festival City welcomes visitors and the public alike to experience the enjoyment of the festivities.

Launched on December 14, The Village represents a groundbreaking addition to Doha Festival City, offering a diverse range of activities. It has quickly become the destination of choice for families, providing a friendly open space ideal for relaxation and creating unforgettable moments.

On the final day of the 4th Edition of Qatar Hot Air Balloon Festival, December 18, this balloon embarked on a symbolic journey from Katara, soaring across the cityscape to land at The Village, Doha Festival City's newly launched outdoor extension. This event not only marks a significant moment for the festival but also symbolizes the connection between these two iconic locations in Qatar.

Visitors are invited to partake in breathtaking balloon adventures and experience a stunning night glow feature, starting from 5pm, from December 19 to December 30. This unique visual experience is ideal for capturing those special Instagram moments.

Robert Hall, General Manager of Doha Festival City, stated:“The Village, our latest outdoor extension, perfectly embodies our brand message 'It's My Place, My Choice.' It offers a unique blend of experiences catering to our visitors' diverse preferences. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the grand inauguration of The Village with our special balloon experience.”

In addition to the Hot Air Balloon, The Village will host a variety of engaging activities and experiences, including a plethora of options for family entertainment, shopping, and dining. From leisurely strolls among beautifully landscaped green spaces to exploring an array of retail outlets and eateries, there's something for everyone.

One of the highlights of The Village is the“Madagascar Stars of the Jungle” show, a lively and interactive performance featuring the beloved characters from Madagascar.