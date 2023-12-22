24Th Al Bawasil Diabetes Camp From Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA) is preparing to launch the twenty-fourth edition of the annual Al Bawasil International Camp for children living with diabetes, which is the largest of its kind in the region.

Under the slogan“We Can”, the activities of the camp will begin tomorrow (Saturday), and will continue for six days, hosted by the Aspire Sports Excellence Academy.

This year, the camp will host 66 children aged seven to eleven, from 11 countries, including Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Sudan, Algeria, Libya, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Iran, and India.

Al Bawasil camps are an interactive platform for living with diabetes, as it aims and strives to help children learn the best ways to manage their diabetes and live with it positively, to enhance their independence and confidence, and to train them to apply the steps and tools required to deal with daily changes in glucose levels and make decisions that suit these changes.

In addition, the camp program allows the children to meet and get to know each other in a safe environment, which reduces the feeling of difference or uniqueness in their condition to encourages them to accept, integrate, and face challenges with strength, confidence, and positivity.

In addition to the opening and closing ceremonies, this year's camp (Sustainability) takes an original framework for all its activities, which include a daily educational program interspersed with a range of recreational activities and workshops carefully prepared by the Qatar Diabetes Association, some of which are held in cooperation with the (Visual Arts Center), in addition to external trips to the (Oli Oli Museum) in Katara and (Expo Doha 2023 ). And another to the (Heenat Salma Farm). Al Bawasil Camp is managed by a qualified team consisting of physicians, nurses, and dietitians, and administrative teams consisting of several professional committees including medicine, nutrition, activities and programs, media, marketing, organization, and internal communication.