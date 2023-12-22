Medcare And Aster Pharmacy Announce International Tennis Superstar Andrey Rublev As Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Andrey Rublev, international tennis champion ranked at World No.5, joins Medcare and Aster Pharmacy as Brand Ambassador. Medcare, a premium healthcare brand with a presence across Dubai and Sharjah through 4 hospitals and 20 medical centres, would uphold this collaboration to showcase its world-class facilities matched with top-notch clinical excellence, in alignment with the Happiness begins with Health campaign, launched earlier this year, encouraging individuals to prioritize their own and their family's well-being.

Andrey would also champion Aster Pharmacy's Wellness, Nutrition and Lifestyle segment which comprises of top brands and products to support an individual's health and wellness journey.

Andrey, a 26-year-old Russian professional tennis player, has won 14 ATP singles championships, including an ATP 1000 title in Monte Carlo this year. He has established himself as one of the new generation of young, talented players to compete in the top tiers of men's tennis. The athlete is currently in town to participate in the World Tennis League taking place in Abu Dhabi from 21-24th December, 2023.

Announcing the partnership, Andrey Rublev stated ,“As a professional athlete, I've always been an advocate of health, fitness and healthy living. Partnering with Medcare's“Happiness Begins with Health” campaign, as well as Aster Pharmacy's focus on Delivering Good Health & Happiness, makes perfect sense to me. Joining the company is an opportunity for me to make an impact on people's lives and I hope that my vision for a healthier society will encourage people and their families to be proactive about staying healthy.” He continued, "I am amazed by Medcare's world-class facilities, combined with their excellent staff and top-notch medical expertise, they are all set to make a difference to society.”

Alisha Moopen , Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare GCC , expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration by saying, "Andrey Rublev joining us as our brand ambassador aligns with our aim to encourage people to prioritize their own health, wellbeing and fitness. As one of the leading athletes and tennis champions, his commitment to fitness and healthy living is remarkable and we are confident that as our ambassador for Medcare and Aster Pharmacy, he would be able to share our message with a global audience and encourage them to take proactive measures to safeguard their own and their family's health.”

His generosity and dedication to social concerns also makes him the ideal embodiment of our group's values. We are excited to work together to enable people to prioritise their health."

Speaking on the connect between sports and health, Rahul Kadavakolu, Group Chief Marketing Officer of Aster DM Healthcare said,“Andrey is one of the fittest athletes and an icon for the current and next generation athletes and fans. The link between health and the world of sports is inseparable and as we encourage our customers and patients to prioritize their own health and well-being, there can be no-one better than Andrey to help spread our message across GCC and the rest of the world.”

Aster Pharmacy and Medcare are eager to embark on a number of community-focused initiatives with Andrey's support and cooperation. These initiatives will include health awareness campaigns, visits by Andrey to Medcare hospital's pediatric departments, and endeavors to provide healthcare to all segments of society. The appointment of Andrey Rublev as brand ambassador by Aster DM Healthcare demonstrates the group's commitment to excellence, compassion, and quality healthcare.

About Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres:

Medcare is the premium private healthcare provider under the parent group, Aster DM Healthcare. Operating leading state-of-the-art Hospitals, including Medcare Multi-specialty Hospital in Dubai and Sharjah, Medcare Women & Children Hospital, Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital, and 20 medical centres in the UAE, Medcare has established a strong presence in the UAE.

Medcare is dedicated to offering premium integrated health services in accordance with the highest quality. From talent to technology to facilities and treatment, Medcare maintains the highest possible standards in healthcare delivery. All Medcare hospitals and medical centres are accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), which is considered the gold standard in global healthcare. Apart from this, Medcare facilities have won several certifications.

What sets Medcare apart is its exceptional multi-cultural, multi-lingual team of doctors who have received extensive training from some of the top-notch medical institutes around the world. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the Medcare team provides optimal, evidence-based treatments to patients, with the support of trained nurses, dieticians, rehabilitation therapists and technologists. Living by its simple promise“We'll Treat You Well”, Medcare's team is fully committed to providing high-quality, personalized medical care to every patient. For more information on Medcare visit or follow @Medcareae

About Aster Pharmacy

Aster Pharmacy, part of Aster DM Healthcare Group, is GCC's leading retail chain with three decades of experience in pharmaceutical, health and wellness products retailing, with a presence through 230+ outlets served by 700+ pharmacists. With product categories comprising of Beauty, Lifestyle & Fitness, Personal Care, Mother & Baby, Nutrition, Medical Essentials and Equipment & Homecare, Aster Pharmacy products can be easily accessed through the myAster Super App which offers home delivery of prescription and OTC products across UAE, within 90 minutes.

Permalink