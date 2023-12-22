VOOPOO DRAG X2 And DRAG S2 With Pnp X Platform Have Arrived In The MENA

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--VOOPOO is excited to announce the arrival of the VOOPOO DRAG X2 , DRAG S2 with PnP X platform in the Middle East and North Africa market. DRAG X2 and DRAG S2 are the POD MOD firstly applying VOOPOO PnP X atomization tech, which will bringing you a joyful and clean vaping journey: vape 100 mL e-liquid without flavor fading and coil burning.

PnP X Coil, Long-Lasting Lifespan and Taste

Based on the PnP platform, VOOPOO PnP X platform brings a long-lasting coil lifespan without flavor fading and coil burning. A PnP X coil can sustain 100 mL e-liquid and a pack of PnP X coils can company you for a whole season.

PnP X Top Airflow Intake Cartridge, 0 Leaking and Multiple Taste

The PnP X top airflow intake cartridge ensures that the air pressure within and outside of the device is balanced, effectively controlling e-liquid and condensate leakage. In addition, the wide power output range and the wide airflow adjustment ring with a scale line allow users to switch between tight-to-loose vaping experiences flexibly.

DRAG X2 comes with PnP X Cartridge DTL (with PnP X 0.15 Ω/0.3 Ω). The DRAG S2 is available in MTL and DTL version,. Choose the PnP X Cartridge MTL (with PnP X 0.3/0.6 Ω), get a more tight vaping experience. Choose the PnP X Cartridge DTL (with PnP X 0.2/0.3 Ω), get a pure lung vaping experience with a sufficient vapor that hits your throat. Meanwhile, the drip tip of the MTL cartridge is replaceable, which offers you a different vaping experience.

It's worth mentioning that the cartridges and coils of VOOPOO PnP X coils are only compatible with DRAG X2 and DRAG S2.

Professional 2nd Generation, the Classic Returns.

They continue the classic leather and metal design, presenting high-quality and trendy fashion. While the clever design makes the device more unique. The excellent grip curve and tactile materials provide a more comfortable vaping experience.

With their competitive performance, we believe that the DRAG X2, DRAG S2 and PnP X platform will quickly become a top choice among vapers seeking a competitive edge.

WARNING: This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance.

