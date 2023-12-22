Karanvir Sharma Loves Wearing Suits, Can Pull Them Off Comfortably In Action Scenes Too

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actor Karanvir Sharma, who essays the role of Haider in the television show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', has shared that suits are his comfort-wear, adding that he is very comfortable wearing a suit in action scenes as well.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Ghazal (Richa Rathore) tries to kill Haider's mother Heena (Nishigandha Wad), but somehow Akhtar family manages to save her. However, because Heena is suffering from short-term memory loss, Ghazal takes advantage of this situation to create misunderstandings in the family and blame it on Dua (Aditi Sharma).

Karanvir has to wear suits every day to portray his best and stay connected to his fans. He has a collection of several suits in his wardrobe, and even incorporates his personal suits into the show, comfortably donning them for the entire day and during action sequences.

Talking about the same, Karanvir said:“I just love the look of my character Haider in the show, it's like it is me most of the time when it comes to the appearance part of it. Whether I shoot a fight sequence or a regular scene, I am very comfortable wearing suits. I feel now I can even sleep in it. In real life, I am very different from Haider, I only love to wear very simple clothes. Most of the time, when I am at home, I just love to wear my shorts and T-shirts. I only dress up for the occasions and whenever I have to look presentable for the day.”

He further mentioned:“There is a certain class and etiquette to suit which I like to carry. In fact, I have my own set of suit collections, which I even wear in the show; I also love to do experiments with two sets of suits at times, either I wear the trouser of my one suit and jacket of another or vice-versa. I believe there is always a particular way to wear a suit, buttoning, carrying and most importantly tailoring a suit right, fitting makes a lot of difference. From the Bollywood industry, I appreciate the way Saif Ali Khan and Suniel Shetty carry themselves in suits.”

'Rabb Se Hai Dua' airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

aa/kvd