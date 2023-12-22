               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Centre Releases Additional Rs 72,961 Crore From Tax Kitty To States


12/22/2023 4:15:16 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) The Central government has authorised the release of an additional installment of tax devolution amounting to Rs 72,961.21 crore to strengthen the hands of state governments for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

This installment is in addition to the tax devolution installment due to states on 10 January 2024 and the installment of Rs 72,961.21 crore already released on 11 December 2023, the statement added.

--IANS

pannu/dan

MENAFN22122023000231011071ID1107646074

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search