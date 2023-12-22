EQS-News: Branicks Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Branicks Group AG: Strong lettings performance toward year-end

22.12.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 22 December 2023 Press release by Branicks Group AG Branicks Group AG: Strong lettings performance toward year-end

Renewal of 34,000 sqm and new lease of 2,000 sqm

Securing stable earnings for stakeholders Implementation of“Performance 2024” action plan making progress Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”, ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, successfully renewed three leases for a combined office area of around 34,000

sqm and signed new leases for around 2,000

sqm with high-net-worth tenants from the financial and banking sector. The premises are located in landmark buildings in Frankfurt that Branicks manages on behalf of third parties. Branicks thus secures further long-term stable earnings and creates sustainable value for its stakeholders. “These successful lettings close to the end of the year underscore, on the one hand, our high letting and asset management competencies as a one-stop provider while also highlighting the appeal and quality of our office accommodation. On the other hand, they confirm that we are making good progress with the ongoing effort to strengthen our portfolio business in line with our 'Performance 2024' action plan,” said Christian Fritzsche, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Branicks. Details on the lettings At“Goldenes Haus” at Theodor-Heuss-Allee

80 in the City West locality of Frankfurt, Branicks renewed the lease with the incumbent tenant, Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank. The lease renewal involved a floor area of around 13,000

sqm. Branicks acquired the nine-storey building, which occupies a prime spot near the city centre, via a club deal in 2020. At the International Business Campus“IBC”, the KfW development bank secured a unit of around 13,000

sqm in Building Section

C. Certified to the LEED“Platinum” standard, the building is located at Theodor-Heuss-Allee 70-74 in the heart of City West. The campus consists of a 112-metre high-rise and another two buildings, the combined floor area adding up to a total of around 84,000

sqm. At the“Garden Tower” at Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50, Branicks renewed the lease agreement for around 8,000

sqm with the incumbent tenant, a French bank, while also concluding a new long-term lease for around 2,000

sqm with a German financial institute.

Branicks acquired the building in 2018. It provides a total floor area of 27,500 sqm and features an excellent diversified tenant structure, being occupied by companies with impeccable credit ratings. The building is certified with a BREEAM“Very Good” rating.

About Branicks Group AG Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset

AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen

AG included). We currently manage a total of 355 assets with a combined market value of EUR

13.9 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

For more details, go to branicks .



PR Contact Branicks Group AG: Stephan Heimbach Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 69 9454858-1569 ...

IR Contact Branicks Group AG: Jasmin Dentz Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 69 9454858-1492 ...

22.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Branicks Group AG Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36 60311 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492 Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9 WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 1802457



End of News EQS News Service