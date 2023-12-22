EQS-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Real Estate

DEMIRE sells LogPark in Leipzig to HIH Invest

22.12.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Langen, Germany 22 December 2023. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) sells the logistics property LogPark in Leipzig to HIH Invest Real Estate, Hamburg. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. DEMIRE has developed the former Quelle shipping centre, which it acquired in 2015, into a broadly diversified logistics park in recent years. The LogPark has a rental area of around 160,000 m2. The main tenants are Amazon, Momox and the international event service provider Neumann & Müller. End of press release

About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial real estate in mid-sized cities and up-and-coming locations bordering metropolitan areas across Germany. The Company's particular strength lies in realising the potential of the properties at these locations while focusing on a range of properties that appeals to both regional and international tenants. As of 30 September 2023, DEMIRE's portfolio comprises 60 assets with a lettable space of approx. 0.861 million sqm. Including the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to approximately EUR 1.4 billion as of 30 September 2023. The portfolio's focus is on office properties with a blend of retail, hotel and logistics properties resulting in a return / risk structure that is appropriate for the commercial real estate segment. The Company places importance on long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of the properties' potential. DEMIRE anticipates continued stable and sustainable rental income along with solid value appreciation. DEMIRE aims to expand its portfolio significantly in the medium term. The company focuses on assets contributing strongly to the FFO and properties with the potential for additional value creation. Properties that are not in line with this strategy will be sold. DEMIRE is being further developed operationally and procedurally with numerous measures. The company plans to enhance its operating performance through cost discipline as well as an active asset and portfolio management approach. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) shares are listed in the Regulated Market (Prime Standard segment) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Contact :

Julius Stinauer

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Telefon: +49 6103 372 4944

Email: ...

