EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Allane Mobility Group strengthens role of Chief Mobility Officer – further strategic alignment between business lines and technology

22.12.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allane Mobility Group strengthens role of Chief Mobility Officer – further strategic alignment between business lines and technology Pullach, 22 December 2023 – The Allane Mobility Group ("Allane"), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, announces that the

responsibilities of the Chief Mobility Officer (CMO), Changhwan Song, have been supplemented by the product management for the Group. Mr. Song will play a key role in advancing the mobility strategy of Allane, now being responsible for the Group strategy, the new Captive Leasing business, the mobility platform and also product management. The goal of Allane is to ensure proactive reactions on rapid changes in the market environment and the implementation of the strategy as well as the strategic alignment between business lines and technology. Mr. Song has over 19 years of experience in business consulting, project management and technology. His international career includes leadership positions at e.g. Samsung and Hyundai Capital Bank. Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE:

"Changhwan Song has impressive professional background. His expertise and enthusiasm for innovative mobility solutions align with our vision for sustainable transportation. In his expaneded role as CMO he will especially be leading our strategy and digitalization projects." --- About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business fields Retail Leasing, Fleet Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way. Private and commercial customers use Allane's online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise. Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 717 million. With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE. -p

Press Contact:

Kirchhoff Consult AG

...





22.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Allane SE Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2 82049 Pullach Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 7080 81 610 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2 WKN: A0DPRE Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 1801713



End of News EQS News Service