U GRO Capital Ties Up With LBU To Boost Rajasthan's Msmes

22 (KNN) In order to empower Rajasthan's MSMEs with knowledge about government schemes, digital credit, and strategies for success in the evolving business landscape U GRO Capital, a leading Data Tech NBFC focused on MSME lending, has partnered with Laghu Udyog Bharati, an outfit of Bhartiya Janata Party.



This collaboration kicked off with a seminar in Jodhpur, marking the first of 100 planned across India. Rajasthan holds immense potential for MSME expansion with roughly 6 lakh MSMEs employing over 37 lakh people. Recognizing this, U GRO Capital has established a strong presence in key towns like Jodhpur, Kota, Jaipur, and Bikaner, along with over 20 micro-locations across the state. They cater to MSMEs in Jodhpur suburbs like Barmer, Pali, Sumerpur, and Jaitaran, contributing to local economic development. Reported BFSI network.

Shachindra Nath, Founder and Managing Director of U GRO Capital, expressed his enthusiasm, saying,“Our mission at U GRO Capital is to empower small businesses across India. Jodhpur, with its dynamic MSME ecosystem, holds immense potential for growth. Through this seminar and our partnership with Laghu Udyog Bharati, we aim to equip local businesses with the knowledge and tools necessary for success in the digital era”.

Shri Ghanshyam Ojha, President of Laghu Udyog Bharati, added,“Laghu Udyog Bharati is committed to supporting micro-enterprises, and our collaboration with U GRO Capital aligns seamlessly with our vision. The seminar in Jodhpur marks the beginning of a transformative journey, bringing government schemes and digital credit solutions directly to the doorstep of MSMEs in Rajasthan”.

U GRO Capital's innovative financial solutions and proprietary GRO Score 3.0 underwriting model make them a valuable partner in expanding cash flow-based lending to Rajasthan's MSMEs. This partnership with Laghu Udyog Bharati further strengthens their commitment to empowering these businesses.

