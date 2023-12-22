The 10Th Mobility India Conclave & Excellence Awards Night 2023 Was A Mega Showstopper!

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India It was the seasons coolest Award show on India's hottest selling Mobility gadgets, and as expected, the buzz and the excitement was unprecedented. The 10th Mobility Conclave and Excellence Awards Ceremony 2023 unfurled at the swanky Eros Hotel, New Delhi to an overwhelming response.



The 10th Mobility Conclave and Excellence Awards Ceremony 2023 recognizing the pinnacle of innovation in India's Mobility Sector





In the words of Mr. Swapan Roy -

Founder and Editorial Director ,“India's Mobility industry is one of the fastest growing segments that pegs on innovation, technical ingenuity, creativity and the never ending love for technovations as expressed by next-gen technizens.”





Rightly so, this Awards Extravaganza showcased the most loved and nominated Mobility Gadgets and the most voted ones were duly rewarded. Many crucial factors were considered while shortlisting and announcing the winners which included parameters such as value addition, innovation, popularity and usability.





Year 2023 has seen some of the hottest, trendiest and most amazing products and brands ruling the Mobility segment. While the smartphones saw a surge in sales there was high demand for funky accessories like Neckbands, Smart watches, TWS, Smart TVs and EVs as well.





While the rewards and recognition of Mobility brands was the core attraction of the event, it also acted as a common ground forindustry experts to engage, interact, share and disseminate knowledge to enable their partners to drive their businesses and forge their bonds in the burgeoning telecom sector. Many eminent personalities shared their precious words of wisdom at the panel discussions under various topics.





Keynote speakers such as Ms. MidhulaDevabhaktuni- Co-founder and CMO, Mivi Seminole Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Ms Nikita Kumawat, MD - Brandworks Technologies Pvt. Ltd., MsVandana Seth- Co-founder and CEO, RV Solutions Pvt Ltd, Ms. Pallavi Singh - Vice President, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (a Brand Licensee of White Westinghouse), Ms. Arushi Bhatia - JBTok - J.K. Enterprises, Ms. AishwaryaAgarwal, National Manager Marketing and Corporate Sales - Nextech - Amson Interconnect Pvt. Ltd. and Ms. HarshikaSeksaria - Business Development Head - Foxin (Balaji Solutions Ltd) shared their valuable insights at the panel discussion which was around the topic of The Women Power in the Mobility Industry. The engaging discussion was ably manned by Ms. Shweta Berry - Director Marketing & Head of Strategic Alliances - Industry & Academia, Marcom, PR, Demand Generation & CSR Divisions at Aeris Communications, India. (Award winning Specialist & Influencer in Enterprise Technology Marketing, Branding, Communications, CSR and Strategy.)





Panel discussion on the topic of The Changing Mobility Technology and growing Face of India in the Global Business Scenario was graced by eminent personalities such as - Mr. Anku Jain - Managing Director, Mediatek India Technology Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Vikas Jain, Co-founder & CEO, Play (V-One Ventures Pvt Ltd), Mr. Sreehari - Associate Director of Product, HONOR, Ms. Shilpi Jain - Senior Analyst, Counterpoint Technology Market Research, Mr. AneefTas - CEO Endefo (Rascotec Communications Pvt Ltd), Mr. Manu Seth- International Business Leader, Chairman ASSOSHAM (JEDC & Industry Veteran), Mr. Rajesh Khurana - Country Head, Consumer BU, South Asia & Africa BIWIN Technology L.L.C, Mr. Vivek Gupta - CEO & Founder, ServeXplus India Pvt Ltd. The engaging discussion was manned by Moderator Mr. SukantaDey- B.Tech in IT from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA from IIM Kolkata (An IT industry veteran).





Keynote speakers such as Mr. IshwarKumhar- CEO, Brandworks Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Mr. SaketGaurav- Chairman & Managing Director Elista (Technodome India Pvt. Ltd.), Mr. RohitSabharwal - Director, CallOne Imports Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Rajesh Chopra- Director, Rise Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Mr. GauravDureja - Director & Co-founder, Vizin India Pvt. Ltd., Mr. AmitGoel- Founder Innotech Advance Machines Pvt. Ltd., Mr. VarunAggarwal, Founder & Managing Director - Mobatree Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd., Mr. BhupeshRaseen - Global Business Leader & Mobility Industry Leader and Mr. Hemant Kumar, Director- Operations, IndoctinElectrotech Pvt. Ltd. The engaging discussion was manned by Moderator Mr. SukantaDey- B.Tech in IT from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA from IIM Kolkata (An IT industry veteran). These veterans shared their valuable insights around the topic of The Progress and Future Scope of Make in India.





Keynote speakers such as Mr. GopalJeyaraj ( Country head - SAARC promate technologies), Mr. Tom Stany (senior brand & category marketing manager) BOULT, Mr. AayushmaanWassan ( CEO Callmate India), Mr. Kapil D ( national sales head, LYNE), Mr. Vishal Shukla (co-founder of Tessoo Mobiles), Mr. AashishArora (founder & CEO, BMT (eleotrinno topology industries) These eminent personalities

shared their valuable insights at the panel discussion which was around the topic of Unraveling The Latest Technologies and customer preferences in Smart Accessories Market.