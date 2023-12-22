2023 New York Photography Awards Now Announces Its Proud Winners To The Public

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2023 New York Photography Awards Winners Announced

2023 Professional Photographer of the Year: The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict by Mustafa Hassona

2023 Amateur Photographer of the Year: The mountains of fire by Andrea Sagui

The New York Photography Awards, hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA) is thrilled to declare the proud winners of the 2023 competition.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The New York Photography Awards , hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA) is thrilled to declare the proud winners of the 2023 competition. This celebrated event, which welcomes submissions from photographers across the world, honors, recognizes, and promotes outstanding photographers worldwide, who share their vision with the world. The 2023 edition has been a resounding success, attracting an impressive array of over 6,000 entries from over 55 countries including the United States, Germany, Italy, Japan, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, Australia, and many others, highlighting the awards' significant global influence and reach with its overwhelming participation.

2023 New York Photographers of the Year

Following professional evaluations of an extraordinary collection of photographs, the New York Photography Awards is excited to announce the proud 2023 Photographers of the Year. This year, the Professional Photographer of the Year title is awarded upon Mustafa Hassona for his stunning creation, The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, accompanied by a cash prize of $3,000. Meanwhile, the title of Amateur/Student Photographer of the Year goes to Andrea Sagui for his masterpiece, The mountains of fire, securing a cash prize of $2,000, demonstrating remarkable skill and creativity.

1 Photographer of the Year – The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict by Mustafa Hassona

2/Student Photographer of the Year – The mountains of fire by Andrea Sagui

2023 Category Winners for the Year

In addition to the prestigious Photographers of the Year, the New York Photography Awards takes great pride in recognizing a multitude of skilled photographers across various genre, namely the Category Winners of the Year. Each of these exceptional individuals has made a lasting impact with their unique perspectives of the world, and are also awarded a $100 cash prize each to encourage the continued pursuit and refinement of their photographic mastery.

Category Winners of the Year (Professional)

1. New York Photography – The perfect cloud by Francisco Negroni

2. Architecture Photography – Bodie Ghost Town by Deryk Baumgärtner

3. Black & White Photography – Railway Community by Steff Gruber

4. COVID-19 Related Photography – Italian ICU by Alessandro Conti

5. Editorial Photography – The Unconquered Ukrainians by Daniel Ceng

6. Nature Photography – Milky Way by Shirley Wung

7. People Photography – Practice by Dana Hursey

8. Special Photography – Big fire dance by Shirley Wung

9. Special Photography – Exquisite Beauty by Cheraine Collette

Category Winners of the Year (Amateur/Student)

1. New York Photography – Manhattan wings by HELENA GARCIA HUERTAS

2. Architecture Photography – Empire State Building by Stuart Reed Martin

3. Black & White Photography – The Modern Perth by Matthew Tuffield

4. COVID-19 Related Photography – Death by Victor A. Mirontschuk

5. Editorial Photography – Scavengers by João Coelho

6. Fine Art Photography – Katharina-3 by Bodo Gebhardt

7. Nature Photography – Antarctic Dusk by Akiko Matsumoto

8. People Photography – The Long Neck Beauties by Peter Voss

9. Special Photography – Hotel Belvedere by Eric von Schulthess

Kindly visit the New York Photography Awards' official website to view the complete list of exceptional photographers: .

"The range and quality of entries this year have truly exemplified top-tier excellence of international photography, blending unique perspectives with masterful execution," stated Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "It has been an enriching experience for our distinguished panel of judges during their evaluations, and to celebrate these outstanding contributions to the world of photography."

Grand Jury Panel

The New York Photography Awards is committed to maintaining exemplary standards in jury selection, ensuring the competition's integrity and professionalism. Esteemed jury members this year include Nicholas Duers (United States), Alessandra Minotti (Italy), Marine Foissey (France), Marc Olthoff (Netherlands), Pieter Clicteur (Belgium), Mieke Douglas (United Kingdom), and Donell Gumiran (United Arab Emirates), among others. Each brings distinctive insights to the judging process, elevating the competition with their diverse professional backgrounds and perspectives.

"Awarding these individuals represents not just acknowledgment, but is also an honor to modern photographic brilliance," announced Thomas. "As the New York Photography Awards continue to establish their heritage, we foresee a future where our recipients consistently transform and uplift the realm of visual creativity, paving a path to even greater achievements in the world of photography."

Following the announcement of the winners for the New York Photography Awards, IAA is pleased to announce that the MUSE Photography Awards is now welcoming submissions from photographers around the globe. This initiative continues to provide a renowned stage for photographic talents to showcase their work and earn recognition in the international photography community, and to achieve the esteemed MUSE title for 2024.

About New York Photography Awards

The New York Photography Awards strives to honor, recognize, and promote outstanding photographers, as well as budding talents, worldwide. This awards' mission is to assist photographers from around the world, celebrating and honoring their photographical excellence, as well as cultivating a new generation of photographers on a global scale, capturing precious moments for tomorrow's recollection.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

