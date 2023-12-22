Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Court Extends Custodial Remand Of Lalit Jha Till January 5

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Court on Friday extended the custodial remand of Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind of the Parliament security breach, till January 5, 2024, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

The Delhi police had earlier sought a 15-day custody of Jha from the court citing a detailed investigation that would require the police to take Jha to different cities and places Parliament security breach was meticulously planned for months before its execution on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

On December 13, two people- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. Without wasting a second, the two released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs another incident simultaneously, two protestors- Neelam (42) and Anmol (25), began protesting outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. All four people were sent to seven-day custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday Thursday night, Lalit Jha was interrogated by senior police officials, including two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) and Additional Commissioners of Police. He narrated the whole incident during the interrogation was during the interrogation, Jha admitted to planning the plot of parliament security breach for months. One of the major obstructions during the planning was to obtain an entry pass in the Parliament, Lalit Jha told officials during investigation.

Lalit Jha had asked everyone who could arrange the pass so that they could easily enter Parliament, reported the news agency. He was continuously keeping an eye on ongoing developments and police movement through, news channels police officials have formed six teams that will go to the locations linked with the accused in Lucknow, Mysore, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Haryana.



MENAFN22122023007365015876ID1107646030