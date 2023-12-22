Retail Sales Up 7% In Festive Season, Much Below Expectations

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Retailers across the board reported tepid sales during the October-November festive season, with a dip in demand over the previous festive season, according to a survey to the 45th retail business survey by the Retailers Association of India (RAI), sales in October and November 2023 were up 7% compared to the same period in 2022.“Retailers had anticipated double-digit sales growth during the Puja and Diwali season in October and November 2023, however, the sales growth has been muted for many retailers. Most retailers have indicated that the footfalls were not even equal to 2022 though the sales were just about the same as previous year. Many retailers, especially in the apparel category, only grew over last year because of new store openings and online sales. While like-for-like store business was negative in more than 50% of the retailers surveyed,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of RAI.

Retailers, however, witnessed a growth in high value products.

Jewellery business grew on the back of higher gold prices and greater demand in the second half of November due to the wedding season.“However, business for low value products saw a quantitative dip. Retailers are pinning their hopes on the wedding season, occasion wear business and end of season sale in the coming two months,” said Rajagopalan had earlier reported that offline sellers of apparel, lifestyle and consumer goods, said shoppers at the mass end of the market spent sparingly this festive season. High inflation is prompting households to spend more conservatively, retailers said then, according to the survey, retail businesses across regions reported a growth in sales compared to the previous year's October and November period with the eastern part of India signalling a growth of 11%, while south India indicated a growth of 7% followed by the North and the West signalling a growth of 6% and 5%, respectively such as jewellery reported a growth of 13% followed by sports goods (11%) and footwear (10%). Consumer durables and IT products saw a growth of 9% due to higher consumer finance schemes as compared to the sales levels in October and November 2022, RAI said as part of its findings.



