OTT Releases This Week: From Barbie To Dry Day, Humorously Yours Season 3 Movies, Web Series To Watch Over The Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The biggest OTT release this week is Barbie. After its massive Box Office success, it is now making a mark in Oscar nominations 2024. Except that, this weekend offers several movies and web series on OTT platforms. Let's have a look Flowers in SandPlot: A wrestler thinks about retiring but changes his mind after meeting his childhood friend: DramaCast: Jang Dong-yoon, Lee Ju-myoungPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: December 20MaestroPlot: American conductor Leonard Bernstein fell in love with Costa Rican actress Felicia Montealegre: Drama, MusicCast: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Jeremy StrongPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: December 20Percy Jackson and The OlympiansPlot: Based on the popular YA fantasy series, this series follows Percy Jackson, a demigod son of Poseidon, as he discovers his powers and navigates the mythological world: Action, Adventure, FantasyCast: Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, Aryan SimhadriPlatform: Disney Plus HotstarRelease Date: December 20Cindy La Regia: The High School YearsPlot: This story follows young Cindy, the sassy and ambitious matriarch, during her high school years: ComedyCast: Michelle Pellicer, Nahuel Escobar, Carola CuarónPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: December 20BarbiePlot: The first live-action film based on the iconic doll Barbie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie who gets kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and sets out to find her adventure in the real world: Comedy, FamilyCast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu LiuPlatform: Jio CinemaRelease Date: December 21Dry DayPlot: Gannu drinks a lot from morning until evening, ignoring his pregnant wife Nirmala and not listening to her complaints. He only starts to worry after upsetting his political mentor Omveer at a public event: Drama, ComedyCast: Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Annu KapoorPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: December 22Humorously Yours Season 3Plot: A stand-up comedian faces various challenges in his career and personal life. He is joined by his wife and best friend on this journey: Comedy, RomanceCast: Vipul Goyal, Rasika Duggal, Abhishek BanerjeePlatform: ZEE5Release Date: December 22SaltburnPlot: A wealthy student feels upset about his classmate's poor living conditions and invites him to his home. Soon after, his family experiences a series of scary events: ThrillerCast: Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund PikePlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: December 22Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of FirePlot: A young woman with a secret past is sent from a colony at the edge of the galaxy to find warriors from nearby planets. They need help to fight against the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, who is threatening their colony: Sci-fi, Action, AdventureCast: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon HounsouPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: December 22Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph CasePlot: This true-crime docuseries delves into the infamous Indian murder case of Jolly Joseph, a nurse suspected of poisoning patients for years: True Crime, DocumentaryPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: December 22

MENAFN22122023007365015876ID1107646023