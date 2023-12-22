Vaikuntha-Mokshada Ekadashi 2023: Know Date, Significance, Celebration And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vaikuntha Ekadashi or Mokshada Ekadashi usually occurs in the Hindu calendar month of Margashirsha (December–January). It falls on the 11th day of the waxing moon, known as Ekadashi. This Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is believed to commemorate the day when the divine gates of Vaikuntha, Vishnu's abode, are wide open.

Devotees believe that observing a fast and performing religious activities on this day can lead to the liberation of the soul.

Lord Krishna while narrating the glories of Mokshada Ekadashi to Yudhishthira Maharaj, said:



“O Yudhishthira, whosoever strictly observes the sacred Mokshada Ekadashi, achieves full and perfect liberation after death. There is no better fasting day than this Ekadashi of the light fortnight in the month of Margashirsha. Whoever faithfully observes this fast, obtains special merit that can elevate one from hellish life to the heavenly planets, and for one who observes Ekadashi for his spiritual benefit, this elevates one to go back to Godhead, never to return to this material world.”

Date:

This year Vaikuntha Ekadashi will be observed on December 23.



Fast breaking time (24th December 2023) – Between 07:10 am -10:36 am

It is believed that on this day the seas and oceans were churned to collect the divine nectar through Sagar Manthan. The nectar was then distributed to the gods and goddesses.



Mokshada Ekadasi is a very special Ekadasi. This is the all-auspicious day on which Lord Shri Krishna spoke the Srimad Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra, at the place now known as Jyotisha Tirtha.

Importance of Mokshada Ekadashi fasting:



Canto 4 chapter 8 of Garga Samhita says,



Shri-radhovaca

shri-krishnasya prasadartham

kurutaikadashi-vratam

tena vashyo harih sakshad

bhavishyati na samshayah

Sri Radha said: To attain Lord Krishna's mercy you should follow the vow of fasting on Ekadashi. In that way, you will make Lord Krishna your submissive servant. Of this, there is no doubt.

Garga Samhita verse 4.8.50 states that fasting on Ekadashi day is the best of sacred vows, just as Lord Sesa is the best of serpents, Garuda is the best of birds, Lord Visnu is the best of Deities, the brāhmaṇas are the best of castes, the banyan is the best of trees, and a Tulasi leaf is the best of leaves.

As it cleanses all sins and grants freedom to people who observe Mokshada Ekadashi, this Ekadashi is known as Mokshada Ekadashi.

On this Ekadashi, worship the deities of Lord Damodar by offering flowers, ghee lamps, and Tulasi Manjari (buds).

What can we eat for Mokshada/Vaikuntha Ekadashi?

Devotees should avoid grains (wheat, rice, etc.), dal, peas, bean-type vegetables, mustard seeds, sesame seeds (except on Sat-tila Ekadasi, when sesame [tila] seeds may be offered and eaten), derivatives of these foods (wheat flour, mustard oil, soya bean oil etc.), and food items containing these products. If possible one should observe Nirjala fasting (even without water).



One can intake rock salt (sendha namak), cumin seeds and pepper.

Acts of charity, such as donating food, clothes, or contributing to social causes, are encouraged on Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

