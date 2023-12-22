COVID-19 Anxiety Grips Bengaluru Ahead Of Christmas, New Year Celebrations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the festive season grips Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) grapples with mounting concerns over a potential surge in COVID-19 cases. With Christmas, New Year, and Vaikunth Ekadashi around the corner, apprehensions intensify regarding a spike in coronavirus infections, echoing predictions of a December-January upsurge by medical experts.

Anticipating heightened crowd gatherings in marketplaces, the corporation braces itself with stringent measures to curb the throng. Plans are underway to issue a circular outlining strict protocols for market conduct. Vigilance will be upheld by marshals patrolling eight zones, ensuring adherence to mask mandates among traders and the public. Stringent notices will be issued for non-compliance with social distancing norms.

Emphasis is placed on enforcing mask-wearing and social distancing within shops, eateries, and malls. The enforcement of COVID-19 rules will invoke action under the Disaster Management Act against violators. The BBMP Commissioner is considering a circular to mandate swift action among Joint Commissioners, Health Officers, and Chief Marshals for the stringent implementation of these protocols.

The approaching year-end holidays have stirred a wave of travel plans, triggering concerns over potential viral spread. Migrants hailing from regions grappling with high COVID prevalence have flocked to their hometowns post-Christmas, while residents from high-risk states like Goa, Kerala, and Maharashtra gear up for their return to Bengaluru. Over 400 buses, comprising both private and KSRTC services, are scheduled to transport passengers between these states and Bengaluru, with over 10,000 tickets already booked for the journey.

The festive fervour and consecutive holidays have prompted an exodus from Bengaluru, especially towards regions where the JN.1 sub-strain of COVID-19 has been detected. Amidst the rush, individuals have planned trips to Goa, Kerala, and even Sabarimala, with advanced bookings across multiple modes of transportation.

Concerns escalate over the potential outbreak of the virus in the state, heightened by increased testing. Experts forewarned a surge in COVID cases in early January, painting a worrisome picture for the month. Despite a current tally of only 105 active cases, the augmented testing drive in the state signals a probable rise in infections. Yesterday alone, the health department conducted 2,263 tests, with plans to escalate daily testing to 5,000, a move that experts believe could escalate case numbers.