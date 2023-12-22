BBMP To Set Aside 4 Crematoriums Exclusively For COVID-19 Cremation In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the severity of COVID-19 infections rises in the state, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken proactive measures to address dignified cremation for those who have succumbed to the virus. To handle the increasing death toll due to the infection, BBMP authorities have designated separate crematoriums for COVID-19 victims.

The recent detection of a COVID-19 sub-strain in Kerala has heightened concerns across Karnataka, coupled with a steady rise in the number of positive cases. Consequently, the state's health department is undertaking comprehensive preventive measures. BBMP in Bengaluru is executing strategies to curb infection rates and mitigate chaos witnessed during previous waves of the virus.

COVID-19 anxiety grips Bengaluru ahead of Christmas, New Year celebrations

With a focus on pre-emptive measures, BBMP has allocated four crematoriums out of a total of 12 under its management specifically for the cremation of individuals who have succumbed to COVID-19. These crematoriums-Banashankari, Mediagrahara, Hebbala, and Sumanahalli-will exclusively cater to COVID-19-related cremations, barring any other form of last rites at these facilities.

Addressing past challenges faced during previous waves, BBMP aims to ensure ample space and resources for dignified COVID-19 burials before a potential surge in infection rates. Past experiences revealed overcrowding and inadequate arrangements for cremations, prompting this pre-emptive move.

To facilitate the transportation of deceased COVID-19 victims, BBMP has dedicated one ambulance per zone within Bengaluru. This measure aims to ensure swift and dignified transport of bodies to the designated crematoriums. Authorities have earmarked an ambulance for each zone, with plans to upscale the fleet if the death toll rises.

UNESCO honors Bengaluru's KIA terminal 2: Named among 'World's Most Beautiful Airports'

Prioritizing the safety of personnel working at these crematoriums, BBMP has proposed the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the 148 staff members employed across all cremation facilities. The request for permission to provide these kits is pending approval from the government, with plans for immediate distribution once sanctioned.

BBMP Special Commissioner Reddy Shankarababu emphasised the significance of these measures, affirming the reserved crematoriums' role in ensuring respectful COVID-19-related cremations.