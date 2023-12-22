Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi Court Extends Custodial Remand Of Lalit Jha Till January 5

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the ongoing saga concerning the Parliament security breach case, Lalit Jha, one of the accused, has had his custodial remand extended till January 5 by a Delhi Court. Initially, on December 15, the Patiala House Court had granted Delhi Police seven days of custody for Jha, following his presentation before the court and the provision of legal counsel by Advocate Umakant Kataria. The police had sought a 15-day custody, labeling Jha as the alleged "mastermind" behind the breach.

Despite the police's assertions of Jha's pivotal role in the incident, the court opted for a shorter remand of seven days. The breach occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 terror attack on the Parliament when two individuals infiltrated the Lok Sabha chamber, releasing a yellow gas and chanting slogans during Zero Hour, leading to their subsequent restraint by fellow MPs.

The accused face charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The case includes charges of criminal conspiracy, trespassing, provocation with intent to incite riots, obstructing public servants, and assaulting or using force to deter public servants from their duties.

This extension in remand marks a continued effort to unravel the intricacies of this security breach, highlighting the gravity of the incident and the ongoing investigation.

During the interrogation, Jha confessed to meticulously devising the plan for the parliament security breach over several months. He disclosed to investigators that obtaining an entry pass for the Parliament posed a significant hurdle during the planning phase. Jha informed officials that he had approached various individuals inquiring about acquiring the pass to facilitate easy entry into the Parliament premises.

According to reports, Jha monitored current affairs, police activities, and movements via news channels throughout the planning and execution stages of the breach. This meticulous observation aimed to navigate security loopholes and exploit vulnerabilities in their favor.

To further investigate the connections and associated locations linked to the accused, law enforcement has assembled six specialized teams. These teams are tasked with conducting inquiries and pursuing leads in various regions, including Lucknow, Mysore in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Haryana. The deployment of these teams signifies a comprehensive effort to unravel the network and potential collaborators involved in the breach conspiracy.