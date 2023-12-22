Oscars 2024 Shortlists: Barbie To Clash With Oppenheimer At The 96Th Academy Awards; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The shortlists for the 96th Academy Awards, which will be presented in 2024, have been revealed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Oscar Shortlists include fifteen films in the categories of International Feature Film, Documentary Feature, Original Song, and Music Score, as well as documentary, animation, and live-action short films. In the categories of Sound, Visual Effects, and Makeup & Hairstyling, 10 films advanced.



The Malayalam film 2018, which was projected to make the International features list, fell short and did not reach the shortlists. Not only that, but there were several unexpected shocks on the most recent Oscar shortlists.

Despite the fact that the 2018 film based on the disastrous floods in Kerala did not qualify, a few significant titles proceeded in the foreign features. The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom), The Taste of Things by Tran Anh Hung (France), Totem by Lila Aviles (Mexico), and Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismaki (Finland). Unfortunately, no entries have come from India.

Barbie, among other films, made the cut and took the lead in numerous categories. Greta Gerwig's Box Office smash received several notable mentions, including five shortlists in the sound category and three submissions in the original song category for Billie Eilish's What I Was Made For?, Dua Lipa's Dance the Night, and Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt's I'm Just Ken. The film was also nominated for best original score.

Aside from Barbie, the music categories include works by Daniel Pemberton in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Ludwig Goransson in Oppenheimer, and the late Robbie Robertson in Killers of the Flower Moon.

The original song category also featured two songs from The Colour Purple, Keep It Movin and Superpower, performed by Halle Bailey and Fantasia Barrino, as well as numbers from Flora and Son (High Life and Meet in the Middle) and Can't Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Other songs in the category include Rustin's Lenny Kravitz's Road to Freedom and Wes Anderson's Dear Alien from Asteroid City.

Barbie's greatest failings were in cosmetics and hairstyling. Along with Barbie, several anticipated films in the category, such as The Colour Purple and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, did not make the cut. Instead, the list listed Beau is Afraid and the horror film The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Surprisingly, there were a few shocks among this year's shortlists. The visual effects category was not won by Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which competed with Barbie at the box office. Nonetheless, the picture has received mentions for its makeup, sound, and soundtrack. The shortlists are eagerly awaited because they give an early indication of which films may gain major support from specific sectors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and which may fall short.

Documentary Feature

“American Symphony”

“Apolonia, Apolonia”

“Beyond Utopia”

“Bobi Wine: The People's President”

“Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”

“In the Rearview”

“Stamped from the Beginning”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“A Still Small Voice”

“32 Sounds”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Documentary Short Subject

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Bear”

“Between Earth & Sky”

“Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”

“Camp Courage”

“Deciding Vote”

“How We Get Free”

“If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Last Song from Kabul”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

“Oasis”

“Wings of Dust”



International Feature Film

Armenia,“Amerikatsi”

Bhutan,“The Monk and the Gun”

Denmark,“The Promised Land”

Finland,“Fallen Leaves”

France,“The Taste of Things”

Germany,“The Teachers' Lounge”

Iceland,“Godland”

Italy,“Io Capitano”

Japan,“Perfect Days”

Mexico,“Totem”

Morocco,“The Mother of All Lies”

Spain,“Society of the Snow”

Tunisia,“Four Daughters”

Ukraine,“20 Days in Mariupol”

United Kingdom,“The Zone of Interest”

Live-Action Short Film

“The After”

“The Anne Frank Gift Shop”

“An Avocado Pit”

“Bienvenidos a Los Angeles”

“Dead Cat”

“Good Boy”

“Invincible”

“Invisible Border”

“Knight of Fortune”

“The One Note Man”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Shepherd”

“Strange Way of Life”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

“Yellow”

Animated Short Film



“Boom”

“Eeva”

“Humo (Smoke)”

“I'm Hip”

“A Kind of Testament”

“Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)”

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Once upon a Studio”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“Pete”

“27”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

“Wild Summon”

Original Song

“It Never Went Away” from“American Symphony”

“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from“Asteroid City”

“Dance The Night” from“Barbie”

“I'm Just Ken” from“Barbie”

“What Was I Made For?” from“Barbie”

“Keep It Movin'” from“The Color Purple”

“Superpower (I)” from“The Color Purple”

“The Fire Inside” from“Flamin' Hot”

“High Life” from“Flora and Son”

“Meet In The Middle” from“Flora and Son”

“Can't Catch Me Now” from“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Quiet Eyes” from“Past Lives”

“Road To Freedom” from“Rustin”

“Am I Dreaming” from“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Original Score

“American Fiction”

“American Symphony”

“Barbie”

“The Boy and the Heron”

“The Color Purple”

“Elemental”

“The Holdovers”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Saltburn”

“Society of the Snow”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Zone of Interest”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Beau Is Afraid”

“Ferrari”

“Golda”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter”

“Maestro”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Visual Effects

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

“Poor Things”

“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”

“Society of the Snow”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Sound

“Barbie”

“The Creator”

“Ferrari”

“The Killer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

According to reports, the Academy Award category lists will be up for voting from January 11 to January 16, with the actual nominees expected to be announced on January 23. The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10, with final voting taking place between February 22 and February 27.