Selena Gomez Shares Relationship Priorities, Says 'Someone Willing To Listen And Care'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Selena Gomez has been creating headlines ever since she revealed dating music producer and singer-songwriter Benny Blanco. On December 7, the 31-year-old revealed her relationship with Benny via a celebrity fan page called PopFaction's Instagram. Later, she shared an Instagram story with herself and the Eastside music producer, who was wearing a 'B' initial ring. Fans have gone crazy for the new couple, flooding the two celebs with congratulations. In the midst of this, Selena admitted in a recent interview with Vogue that her relationship priorities have shifted throughout the years. She now wishes to be drawn to the "right kind of people."

Selena Gomez's take on relationships

During the interview, Selena Gomez said that she has decided to start being attracted to the right kind of people. In her perspective, it meant being in a relationship where both partners made space for one another and respected one another. The American singer went on to say that it was tough to find someone willing to listen and care for her. Without naming her present boyfriend, Benny Blanco, she said that she knows when it happens, it will be great, and it will be healthy.

Selena Gomez on her past relationships

Selena Gomez, who has previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weekend, has stated that she does not regret any of her previous relationships. Indeed, she believes that everything happens for a reason and learns a lesson and grows with it. What she desired to experience was the will to overcome life's difficulties.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco



PopFaction posted a photo of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on their official Instagram account in December. Selena said in the photo, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." Her remark fueled the dating rumors, and the official announcement came soon after.