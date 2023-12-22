14 Things UP CM Yogi Adityanath Wants Ayodhya Officials To Ensure

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Ayodhya gears up for this momentous occasion, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath issued instructions to ensure a memorable and well-coordinated welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the multitude of devotees expected to participate in the Ram Mandir inauguration

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has issued a set of directions to officials ahead of the highly anticipated visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

Let's take a look at the key instructions and initiatives to ensure a seamless and grand welcome for guests and devotees expected to visit the sacred city.

Only individuals with invitation letters or those on government duty will be allowed to enter Ayodhya on January 22, the day of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha.

There is a possibility of around 100 aircraft arriving at the Ayodhya airport on the day of the Pran Pratishtha

Hotel and dharamshala bookings will be canceled on the day of the Pran Pratishtha to facilitate the stay of special invitees from across the country are expected.

In addition to the Trust's arrangements, accommodations for pilgrims will be organized in dharamshalas and hotels at fixed rates.

A digital tourist map for Ayodhya is to be brought. The map will provide information in all Indian languages, and major languages of countries associated with Lord Shri Ram.

Arrangements for electric buses and enhanced security at the railway station were highlighted for devotees arriving after the consecration ceremony.



Road repairs, decoration on NHAI bypass dividers, and proper security measures were emphasized.

Instructions were given to maintain cleanliness throughout Ayodhya, with special attention to dust-free roads. Need for adequate parking arrangements was stressed upon.

Anticipating 1.5 to 2 lakh people on the PM's arrival, CM Yogi announced the inauguration of projects worth thousands of crores.



Beautification initiatives, including painting and floral decorations, were proposed for Ayodhya bypass railings and roads.

The government and police employees were instructed to exhibit ideal behaviour.



Ayodhya's decor should reflect the splendor of Treta Yuga, extending to local monasteries and temples.

The completion of the Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Janmabhoomi Path, Dharma Path, and the road connecting Ayodhya Airport bypass to Nayaghat was prioritized.

Special emphasis on decorating the Dharampath leading from the highway towards Nayaghat, mirroring the decoration standards of the Sultanpur Road to the Airport four-lane road.