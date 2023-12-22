Alaska to Svalbard: 7 places where Sun never rises during Winters

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the captivating phenomena of polar nights in our world's extreme latitudes. From the northern reaches of Barrow, Alaska, to the southern expanse of Antarctica's McMurdo Station, discover seven locations where the sun's glow never graces the winter horizon. Join us on a fascinating journey into the heart of polar darkness and learn about the unique experiences of those living in these extraordinary places

Embark on a journey to places where winter casts a perpetual night. Explore the wonders of polar darkness in these remote corners of our planet

Located on the northernmost tip of Alaska, Barrow experiences a polar night that lasts for about 67 days, from late November to mid-January

The archipelago of Svalbard experiences polar night for several weeks. Longyearbyen, the largest settlement on Svalbard, doesn't see the sun from late November to mid-February

Alert is the northernmost inhabited place in the world, and during winter, it experiences an extended polar night, lasting for several weeks

Another settlement in Svalbard, Ny-Ålesund, also experiences a prolonged period of polar night during the winter

Located on the southernmost continent, McMurdo Station experiences polar night during the Antarctic winter, which lasts from late April to late August

This town in Greenland is situated above the Arctic Circle, and during the winter, it experiences an extended period of darkness

Resolute, located on Cornwallis Island in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, experiences a polar night that lasts for several weeks during the winter