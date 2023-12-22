Virat Kohli Returns Home From South Africa Due To 'Family Emergency'; Likely To Be Back For Boxing Day Test

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian cricket team superstar Virat Kohli has reportedly made an abrupt return home owing to a family emergency, mere days before the commencement of the initial Test against South Africa. Despite this development, reports quoting sources from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have assured that the revered batsman will rejoin the team in time for the first Test scheduled for December 26 in Centurion against the Proteas. In an earlier announcement, the BCCI had excused Ishan Kishan, wicket-keeper batter, from the Test series due to a personal matter, with KS Bharat stepping in as his replacement for the upcoming two-match series.

India's opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has also reportedly been sidelined from the two-Test series due to a finger fracture, a consequence of an injury sustained while attempting a catch in the second ODI against South Africa. According to a source quoted by PTI, "Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the two-Test series with a ring finger fracture."

The upcoming Test series will witness the comeback of Virat Kohli, alongside captain Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and several other members of India's ODI World Cup squad. Following India's heart-wrenching defeat against Australia in the World Cup final, Kohli, Rohit, and other senior players have been on a cricket hiatus.

Despite missing India's T20I series against South Africa and other white-ball assignments, Kohli made himself available for the Test series from the outset. The exact nature of the 'family emergency' prompting Kohli's sudden return, just four days before the Test series, remains undisclosed. However, Kohli has assured the BCCI of his prompt return to the team before the Test series kicks off.

India's squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk)