Big B Asks About Emmy International Winner In ‘KBC’, Vir Das Reacts

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Star comedian Vir Das has shared a reaction over a video of megastar Amitabh Bachchan questioning a 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' contestant about Indian International Emmy Award in 2023.
Vir took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a clip from the quiz-based show. The question that Big B asked was "In 2023, which Indian was a joint winner of the International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series?"
To which, the options were: A. Kapil Sharma, B. Mallika Dua, C. Vir Das and D. Zakir Khan.
After the contestant gave an incorrect answer, Big B said that it is Vir Das.
Sharing the video, Vir captioned the clip with a smiling face and folded hands emojis.
The 44-year-old comedian was feted with the International Emmy Award for Comedy for his standup special Vir Das: Landing.
--IANS
dc/kvd
MENAFN22122023000231011071ID1107645968
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.