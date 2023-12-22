(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange Release
December 22, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
Aspo's subsidiary ESL Shipping signed EUR 37.6 million ship financing loan agreements
Aspo's subsidiary ESL Shipping has signed two loan agreements in total of EUR 37.6 million. The loan period for both loans is five years and they will be paid back in equal installments during the loan period.
The loans were granted by OP Corporate Bank Plc and the loans will be used to pay back existing loans of similar value. The loans are related to financing ESL Shipping's existing bulk carriers Viikki and Haaga, which both are LNG-powered 25,500 dwt ice classed general cargo vessels equipped with three cranes.
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 800 professionals.
Aspo's subsidiary ESL Shipping signed EUR 37.6 million ship financing loan agreements
