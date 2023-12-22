               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tresu Investment Holding A/S - Financial Calendar 2024


12/22/2023 3:46:27 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 13.2023
--

Please be informed of the dates in 2024 for Tresu Investment Holding A/S' planned announcements to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

Financial Calendar 2024
Annual Report 2023 Monday 18 March 2024
Annual General Meeting Monday 18 March 2024
Interim Report 1st Quarter 2024 Wednesday 22 May 2024
Interim Report 2nd Quarter 2024 Wednesday 28 August 2024
Interim Report 3rd Quarter 2024 Wednesday 27 November 2024


Torben Børsting
CFO, TRESU

phone: +45 5130 2780


