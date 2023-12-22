Tresu Investment Holding A/S - Financial Calendar 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 13.2023
--
Please be informed of the dates in 2024 for Tresu Investment Holding A/S' planned announcements to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.
| Financial Calendar 2024
|
|
| Annual Report 2023
| Monday
| 18 March 2024
| Annual General Meeting
| Monday
| 18 March 2024
| Interim Report 1st Quarter 2024
| Wednesday
| 22 May 2024
| Interim Report 2nd Quarter 2024
| Wednesday
| 28 August 2024
| Interim Report 3rd Quarter 2024
| Wednesday
| 27 November 2024
Torben Børsting
CFO, TRESU
phone: +45 5130 2780
