Attach Amar Mani Tripathi’S Property By Jan 10, Orders Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Basti, Dec 22 (IANS) The MP/MLA court in Basti has given 20 days to the local police to attach the property of former Uttar Pradesh Minister Amar Mani Tripathi.

The court had declared Tripathii a 'proclaimed offender' on December 2 in a case related to kidnapping of a businessman's son in 2001.

The court had ordered the attachment of Tripathi's property by December 20 and sought a report, but the police were unable to execute the order.

The court has now given the police time till January 10 to attach his properties.

Earlier, the court had summoned Tripathi on November 16 but he did not appear. Taking a serious view, the court had then directed Basti SP to ensure that he appears in court on December 20.

In another case pending before the same court related to the Gangster's Act, the court has sought original documents of the case.

The court had gone through the report of a medical board that examined Amar Mani Tripathi and ruled that his condition did not qualify for exemption from physical appearance.

