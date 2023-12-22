Beyond The Breach: Clouddefense.AI's Chief Ethical Hacking Officer Sheds Light On 2023'S Cyber Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In a world where the risks of cyber threats haunt businesses large & small, CloudDefense emerges as a strong defender of cloud infrastructure & applications.

- Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefensePALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With an unwavering commitment to cybersecurity, CloudDefense takes a step forward by tapping into the expertise of its Chief Ethical Hacking Officer, Hieu Minh Ngo, a luminary in the ethical hacking community.Unveiling the Shadows: 2023's Top 3 Data Breaches1. ICMRIn a startling security lapse, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) succumbed to a colossal data breach, exposing the Personally Identifiable Information (PII) of a staggering 815 million Indian residents [ETHealthWord. (2023, Oct 31). ICMR data leak reveals personal info of 81.5 cr Indians: Report (Press Release)]. The breach underscores the vulnerability of major government institutions, raising immediate concerns about privacy and identity theft.2. MOVEitThe biggest cyberattack of 2023 saw a ransomware gang exploiting a zero-day vulnerability in Progress Software's MOVEit, affecting more than 1000 organizations and 60 million individuals globally [TechCrunch. (2023, Aug 25). MOVEit, the biggest hack of the year, by the numbers (Press Release)]. The incident highlights the critical role of timely patches and the constant battle against cyber threats.3. PeopleGrovePeopleGrove, designed for higher education and alumni connections, experienced a security lapse, exposing millions of users' personal information due to an unprotected internal database [CloudDefense. (2023, Sep 14). CloudDefense Discovers Unsecured Database of a Higher Education Social Platform, Exposing Sensitive Personal Data of Millions (Press Release)]. This incident underscores the urgent need for robust security measures in our digital world.Unraveling Cyber Attack Trends of 2023Adding to the cyber woes, the Identity Theft Resource Center's Overall Threat Report reveals a concerning escalation in data compromises:- Surpassing All-Time High: Data compromises reached an annual all-time high in the first nine months, signaling a significant uptick in the challenge of safeguarding sensitive information.- Persistent Threat Landscape: Despite a slight decrease in Q3, the threat landscape remains persistent, with 733 data compromises recorded in the third quarter alone.- Unknown Attack Vectors: Over half of data breach notices in Q3 lacked an identified method of attack, raising concerns about recognizing and mitigating vulnerabilities.[Identity Theft Resource Center. (2023, Nov 10). Q3 2023 Data Breach Report: Identity Theft Resource Center Reports Data Compromise Record with Three Months Left in the Year (Press Release)]Importance of Cybersecurity Resilience: How can CloudDefense Help?In the face of escalating cyber threats, CloudDefense introduces a groundbreaking Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Anchored by 'Hacker's ViewTM ,' a tool curated with insights from the world's top ethical hackers, the platform provides a comprehensive solution for remediating security risks from code to the cloud.An Ethical Hacker's Wisdom: Anticipate, Prepare, DefendIn response to the escalating cyber threats discussed earlier, our Chief Ethical Hacking Officer, Hieu, underscores the critical need for proactive cybersecurity. The evolving threat landscape requires a shift in mindset towards anticipating breaches and being fully prepared to handle them. Hieu emphasizes, "Sooner or later, every organization will face a cyber attack, irrespective of size, as cyber threats target everyone."He advocates a holistic approach, urging organizations to adopt a hacker's perspective to enhance their defense mechanisms. Key takeaways include:- Preparation is Paramount: Acknowledge the inevitability of cyberattacks and transition from reactive to proactive responses, earnestly preparing for unavoidable breaches.- Think Like a Hacker: Adopt a hacker's mindset to identify vulnerabilities before malicious actors exploit them, forming the foundation of cyber resilience.- Size Doesn't Matter to Cyber Threats: Cyber threats do not discriminate based on organizational size; therefore, fortifying defenses is essential regardlessof scale.- Holistic Cybersecurity Approach: Cybersecurity extends beyond firewalls and antivirus software, encompassing employee training, system monitoring, and threat intelligence for a robust defense.- Anticipate, Respond, and Learn: As the cyber landscape evolves, response mechanisms should also evolve. Anticipate potential breaches, respond effectively, and continuously learn from each incident to enhance overall resilience.Connect the Dots: Trends, Tactics, and VigilanceRecent cyberattacks emphasize the importance of proactive cybersecurity measures. By strategically connecting the dots around emerging trends and evolving tactics, alongside adopting robust solutions like CloudDefense, businesses can build a digital fortress against cyber trouble.For more insights into cybersecurity solutions by CloudDefense, explore or book your free demo for personalized assistance and guidance.About CloudDefenseCloudDefense, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they seamlessly blend expertise and technology, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.Their integrated CNAPP suite comprises various security solutions, including CSPM, CIEM, Threat Detection, CWPP, SAST, DAST, SCA, KSPM, Hacker's ViewTM, Container Security, and API Security. Their attack path and graph-based technology empower businesses to automatically detect, prioritize, and remediate various security issues, from system vulnerabilities to misconfigurations.Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by forging a connection between applications and the cloud. This unique approach delivers more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.For queries:Natasha BahiaGlobal Marketing Head, CloudDefenseEmail: ...

